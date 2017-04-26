Montpelier Elementary celebrates 50th anniversary with 'Green School' recognition

Since Montpelier Elementary School's opening in 1967, Parent Teacher Organization president Joy Hagatlab says faculty and students at the 50-year-old building have kept its history at heart, while advancing academic growth through school programs and technology.

On April 28, Montpelier Elementary School alumni and current students celebrate its 50th anniversary with a look back on the school's impact in the surrounding Laurel community, including its latest achievement as a 2017 Maryland Green School.

The two-hour open house and student showcase will feature tours of the elementary school, which expanded with a third wing about 15 years ago and created a courtyard between the three wings. A memory wall of school, event and yearbook photos will be on display, in addition to children's activities and refreshments.

Visitors can also check out the school's new garden located outside the main entrance. Hagatlab, PTO president since 2014, said the recently constructed garden is part of the school's "go green" initiative, which started at Montpelier about four years ago.

Montpelier Elementary was named a green school on April 21 by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.

Inside their garden, several lilies and hostas surround a small Japanese maple tree, Hagatlab said, which was planted in honor of Joseph "Lee" Jordan – the son of school nurse Shelia Jordan – who died suddenly at age 27 in February.

"We have a plaque that we're putting down to celebrate his life," Hagatlab said. "We decided to plant a Japanese maple tree, which signifies tranquility and peace. It will be nice for her to come in and see it every day."

Hagatlab said the PTO engages faculty, staff and students to work with the surrounding community each fall and spring to clean up the school grounds, recycle and plant more shrubbery. The ongoing paper-recycling program collects newspapers, catalogs, magazines and other paper items, while the composting program involves custodial input in student lessons.

"When I became president of the PTO, I was informed of an initiative that the school was partaking in that would do amazing things for Montpelier," Hagatlab said. "It took a lot of hard work from everyone involved, but the individuals that were on the forefront never gave up."

Chastity Durham-Miller, two-year PTO vice president, said the school also incorporates nutrition into children's education, promoting healthy eating habits during lunches. Students are encouraged to swap chips for fruit or sodas for juice.

The elementary school was one of five schools in the area to receive the National Healthy School award in 2014 from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for its fitness programs and health and wellness initiatives.

"We wanted to do a tree dedication as a seed of growth," said Durham-Miller, mother of Montpelier third-grader Donovan Miller. "The school is growing, we're growing and we want the tree to grow along with the school and community."

Kathy D'Aria, the principal's secretary, said "going green" was always part of the school's agenda. Other school programs include yoga, Spanish and international clubs.

D'Aria, whose now-adult children went to Montpelier Elementary, started as a school volunteer in 1988, later filling several positions, including substitute teacher, media specialist and computer lab instructor.

Watching the school grow has been amazing, she said.

"It just keeps getting better and better. I am very proud to be here," she said. "I boast all the time that I've been here forever. I love the staff, administration, parents and families."

When Carla Furlow took the school's principal position 11 years ago, she said one of her biggest tasks was to bring the teaching equipment into the 21st century. Furlow took over the position in 2005 from former principal Lois Hewitt, who had served as the principal since 1995.

At the time, Furlow said, the only technology was "a broken down computer lab," with little to no technology incorporated into the daily learning environment.

The school now has two state-of-the-art computer labs, interactive Smart Boards in all 24 classrooms and six mobile Chromebook laptop carts.

"You can't keep up with technology if you don't have some," she said. "It's very important for me that when the kids leave here they can use technology almost innately, and more than just a cell phone."

In preparation for the 50th anniversary, Durham-Miller said research into the school's past proved interesting and humorous, particularly when the PTO learned about its former mascot. While today's Montpelier Elementary students cheer for their bulldogs, alumni remember the days of the Montpelier Meteors.

PTO members recognized the former and current mascots with vintage T-shirts, showing "Meteors to Bulldogs" with each mascot sporting the school's signature blue and gold.

"It would be really interesting to find out when that did occur, how it occurred and why," Durham-Miller said. "I like bulldogs. It was just interesting to find that bit of history."

Current students and siblings Thulisa and Thabani Moyo, ages 9 and 10, said they love being part of the school's legacy and celebrating its milestone.

"After staying up for 50 years, it's good to celebrate since it's still here," said Thulisa, a third-grade student. "I'm thinking that on the 50th anniversary, [people] are going to show how much they appreciate the school."

"I think the anniversary is going to be really fun," fifth-grader Thabani, her brother, added.

As the school grows, so does the community, and Hagatlab said she looks forward to continuing that journey.

"This community here has been around for a long time and people don't seem to leave the area, which is great," he said. "They'll be able to see all the changes that have happened since they attended."