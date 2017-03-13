Laurel Public Works preparing for Winter Storm Stella

The city of Laurel's first significant snowfall of the year, which is expected to begin tonight, may bring 4 to 8 inches of snow over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Laurel Public Works crews will begin pre-treating 23 miles of city streets at noon today, according to the city's Facebook page. The predicted weather forecast anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow Monday evening, with an additional 2 to 4 inches on Tuesday and less than a half-inch possible Tuesday night.

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday.