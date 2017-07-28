Laurel mayor enters Prince George's County Council race

Laurel Mayor Craig Moe plans to throw his hat into the ring for the 2018 county council race.

An announcement released Thursday said Moe, who has served as mayor since 2002, plans to file as a candidate for Prince George's County District 1. The seat is currently held by two-term Councilwoman Mary Lehman, of West Laurel. Lehman can't run for re-election because of term limits. Tom Dernoga, who held the seat before Lehman but was term-limited, has also announced he plans to run for his former seat.

Moe's public service career began as a firefighter with the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, where he eventually served as chief and later president. He was elected to the Laurel City Council in 1988 and served continuously until being elected mayor.

In 2015, Moe received the Maryland Municipal League's Lifetime Achievement Award for his service in municipal government and public safety.

Laurel city elections are held on odd-numbered years. In 2017, City Council seats are up for election; council members hold two-year terms. Moe would next be up for re-election as mayor in 2019; the mayor serves a four-year term.

The campaign headquarters listed for Moe is the same address as Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Washington Boulevard.

As of Friday morning, no candidates were listed as having filed for District 1.