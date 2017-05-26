Memorial Day commemoration in Laurel to include dedication of new monuments

City officials and members of Laurel American Legion Post 60 will dedicate three monuments during an unveiling ceremony on Sunday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m. at the city's outdoor memorial garden at the Laurel Municipal Center.

The three monuments commemorate Public Works employee Marcus Colbert, who died on the job earlier this year; those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor; and military veterans from all branches.

The Pearl Harbor monument was originally created for American Legion Post 60 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. It was moved from its original location on the shores of Laurel Lake in Granville Gude Park to the Municipal Center.

The three monuments join the city's new 9/11 monument, which was dedicated in September 2016.

Sunday's monument unveiling will be preceded by the annual Memorial Day ceremony, which begins at 10:30 a.m. at Ivy Hill Cemetery on Sandy Spring Road. Members of Post 60, Laurel Police Department, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department and Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad will each lay wreaths at their organization's memorial wall.

Lee Luby, commander of American Legion Post 60, said the post color guard will present the colors and she will speak about the new veterans memorial at city hall.

"It's unbelievable. It's such a pat on the back and a big thank-you to veterans who have served, both those who have given their lives and those who are still alive," Luby said. "I think [Mayor Craig Moe] has done a tremendous job in showing support for us."

Refreshments will be served at the Municipal Center, followed by lunch at the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, 7411 Cherry Lane.