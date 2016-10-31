McGowan & Cecil restore Main Street's former Laurel Art Center for new tenants

Renovations are underway at the former Laurel Art Center building after attorneys from McGowan and Cecil law firm purchased the property to prepare its space for new tenants.

Located at 322 Main St., the Art Center closed in February 2012 after financial struggles under the ownership of Leo and Joyce Emery. The family opened the store in 1977 and later purchased the property in 1982.

Attorney Robb Cecil said he and partner Mike McGowan decided to purchase the property about six months ago in an effort to maintain Main Street's historic integrity. The firm has operated across the street from the art center on the third floor of 319 Main St. since 2006, and previously had offices at 317 Main St. beginning in 1999.

While no tenants have been selected, Cecil said the firm is currently in talks with one potential tenant at the former Art Center that would utilize the entire 10,000-square-foot space.

"We really love being on Main Street and the historic district, and the former Laurel Art Center had just been sitting there for years," Cecil said. "We saw an opportunity to make an improvement on Main Street. We have improved the facade and we're very excited about how it looks."

Cecil said he would not give a total cost of the renovations, but described the project as "a significant and substantial investment. The tenant-driven interior renovations have not yet been determined.

Burtonsville-based Legends Group builders and developers are leading the project, said owner Michael Collins. The company specializes in single-family homes, land development and custom homes as well as commercial buildings.

Jack Brock, director of the city's Economic and Community Development, said the facade replacement had to be in-kind with its original structure as required by the Main Street Historic District. Otherwise, Legends Group would have to get approval from the Laurel Historic District Commission.

"This is certainly an improvement from the previous deteriorated condition of the art center," Brock said.

Legends Group's other current Laurel projects include Colonial Estates II, Laurel Garden Apartments and Sandy Spring Village communities. Collins said work on the former art center began in September.

"It wasn't hard at all," Collins said. "The bones of the building were in good shape, structurally. It was more of a veneer thing. We're replaced the whole front brick, awning and glass because it was deteriorating."

To capture Main Street's historical features, Collins said builders used oversized handmade bricks that appear aged. A similar glass structure was also installed with the support of Laurel Glass and Mirror, and installation of a similar dark green awning is planned in mid-November.

General manager Frank Anastasio said Laurel Glass and Mirror submitted a bid to Legends Group to design the building's storefront, including shop drawings for its windows and aluminum doors. After years of vacancy, Anastasio said the storefront's age was starting to show.

"The building wasn't in the best shape, so I think it's really good that they're trying to renovate and start bringing new business to Main Street," Anastasio said. "Main Street is definitely in need of more businesses that allow for walk-in traffic."

Anastasio said he hopes the future business will increase traffic on the south end of Main Street.

"Other than the post office on this end and one restaurant, which is Wings N Things & Pizza, there's not a lot of walk-in traffic down here," Anastasio said. "I'm looking forward to seeing if there's anything that's coming in that might generate that because when you walk in one place, you walk into another. That helps emulate business for others."

Collins said the company will continue to oversee development inside the building.

"We'll go back in and do a built-out inside for whatever the tenant wants," Collins said. "Say you come in there and want five offices or one big office, we'll create a design for the tenant who chooses to come in there."