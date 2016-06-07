Pallotti wrestler is male Athlete of the Year

It would have been difficult for St. Vincent Pallotti heavyweight wrestler Mansur Abdul-Malik to script a better junior year than the one he put together for the Panthers.

Abdul-Malik posted a sterling 50-3 record, pinned 35 opponents, recorded 10 technical falls all the while winning the Mount Mat Madness, Battle by the Bay, Falcon Invitational, Ray Oliver, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Maryland Independent State Tournament titles.

On top of that, the 2016 Laurel Leader male Athlete of the Year, committed to wrestle at the University of Maryland in November.

Abdul-Malik, who has considerable experience wrestling in national tournaments, chose the Terrapins over scholarship offers from the University of Nebraska and the University of Pittsburgh.

“It's the best year I've had so far in my high school career,” said Abdul-Malik, who went 50-8 during his sophomore campaign and 36-15 as a freshman. “I did everything a little bit better. I worked harder and believed in myself so much more. This year, I was also more dominant.”

Indeed. The 6-foot-1 Abdul-Malik, a Laurel resident, captured two tournament championships in the MIAAs and the state tournament that eluded him in past years.

He won the state title on Feb. 20 in Owings Mills, recording a third-period pin over McDonogh's PJ Mustipher.

Abdul-Malik took third at heavyweight in 2015 and fourth at 220 the previous year.

“That's something I feel like I have been chasing for so long,” he said. “I have gotten so close the last few years and I finally got it this year.”

The 18-year-old also won an MIAA title in February, pinning Archbishop Curley junior Vinnie Shaffer in 1:40.

Abdul-Malik pinned all four his opponents in that tournament.

That type of showing allowed him to share the Edward T. Russel Cup, which is given to the wrestler who scores the most points for his team.

He placed third in the MIAAs as both a freshman and sophomore.

“It was gnawing at me a little bit that I have never won an MIAA title,” Abdul-Malik said. “I really wanted to get it.”

“I don't think about going out there and getting a pin,” he added. “I think about going out there and dominating and if a pin comes, then a pin comes.”

Another highlight of his season was grabbing fourth place in the Ironman tournament in Ohio in December.

“It's one of the toughest tournaments in America and the toughest one I had this year,” Abdul-Malik said. “There were guys from California, Texas and all around the country that come. There's a lot of nationally-ranked guys.”

Abdul-Malik, however, fell short of his goal of winning National Preps in Pennsylvania.

He took third just like his freshman year.

“My biggest goal was to win National Preps,” said Abdul-Malik, who starting his wrestling career as an eighth grader at the Laurel Boys and Girls Club before joining the Pallotti varsity. “I made a couple of mistakes during those third-place finishes. I know exactly what to do now. Hopefully, I will get it done next year.”

First-year Pallotti wrestling coach Rob Nusum sounds like he expects Abdul-Malik to win National Preps before his high school career is over.

“I have been coaching high school wrestling since 1991 and I have seen only one other kid like him,” said Nusum, a former coach at Gilman, Franklin and Century. “That was Gilman's Mike Faust, who was a two-time National Prep champion.”