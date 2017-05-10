Gearing up for Laurel's biggest festival

For more than three decades, Laurel's Main Street Festival has embraced live music performances from dozens of bands playing on different stages during the festivities along the shopping strip.

As the 37th celebration approaches on May 13, West Virginia resident Russell Ratliff, 70, says he was among the four-member rock and roll band, Stallion, to play the first live musical performance at a Main Street Festival in 1982.

The short-lived band – only together for three years – featured Ratliff as rhythm and lead guitarist; his brother, Bob, as drummer; Jay Jackson as bass player and singer; and Bill Fox as lead singer. While Ratliff and his brother lived in Silver Spring and Laurel, respectively, Jackson and Fox resided in Howard County's old Savage Mill.

Ratliff said Stallion performed covers during two one-hour sets on the grassy area in front of his brother's Main Street apartment building, songs like "Under My Thumb," by the Rolling Stones and "Pretty Woman," by Roy Orbison, as well as original songs by Jackson.

"When we played, [the festival] was very small. It was just beginning," said Ratliff, now residing in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. "There was a 10-minute parade with a couple of antique cars, fire engines and police. There were vendors in a flea market or yard sale kind of thing along Main Street, which was closed off."

Stallion's previous gigs only included some private parties or club performances, he said. When Bob Ratliff heard of a chance to play in a hometown festival, the band seized the opportunity.

In addition to the parade and live music, Ratliff said the 1982 Main Street Festival had a couple of food vendors and business sales. The festival became a tradition for the city and the band, which continued to play at the celebration the next two years.

"Today, you have to get on a list to even be considered to play in the festival," he said. " We could've just played the one time, but they wanted us back. We were only together three years, but each year, we played Laurel."

Sponsored by the Laurel Board of Trade, chairman Jim Cross said this year's Main Street Festival will feature upwards of 325 vendors of food, arts and crafts, franchise, general merchandise and nonprofit vendors throughout the day. Arts and crafts vendors, in particular, will have a heavy presence, with 78 vendors.

"The whole purpose of the festival is to get people down to Main Street to see what's there and give the Main Street merchants a stage to let people know they're there," Cross said.

Administrative coordinator Maureen Rogers said the board always strives to incorporate plenty of independent arts and crafts vendors, rather than rely on sellers of manufactured items.

"I'm really looking forward to the arts and crafts because there are just so many unique items that have come through and are going to be crazy good," she said.