Romantics will delight in Laurel Mill Playhouse's 'Pride and Prejudice'

Fans of classic literature can take a fresh walk down memory lane with Laurel Mill Playhouse's current production of "Pride and Prejudice," a romantic comedy based on Jane Austen's well-loved novel (more than 20 million copies have been sold since it was published in 1813).

The black and white film adaptation starring World War II darlings Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier earned an Academy Award for Best Art Direction in 1940; more recently, Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen appeared in a 2005 remake.

Currently touring the United Kingdom, a stage adaptation by Jon Jory continues through February 2017 in celebration of 200 years of the novel's (and Austen's) popularity.

Laurel theatergoers can discover the long-enduring love story for the first time or anew without leaving their town. With savvy direction by Playhouse veteran Larry Simmons and produced by Maureen Rogers, of Laurel (who plays Mrs. Bennet), Austen's novel plays out beautifully on the little theater's intimate stage on Main Street.

In a nostalgic stroll through the themes of love, social class, reputation, wealth, family and virtue in early 19th-century England; a cast of more than 20 enthralled actors travels 23 scenes on the suitably elegant yet simple and functional blue set designed by Simmons and his wife, Diana.

Delightful period costumes, for the most part skillfully executed in pastels, are credited to designers and seamstresses Penni Barnett, veteran costumer Carol Mead Carmell, Lynn Kellner, Marge McGugan, Kelly Miller, Erica Nelson and Spencer Kate Nelson.

Amanda Mulder choreographed the ball dance numbers and Lori Bruun is credited as stage manager.

Comfortably paced with lots of visual candy, opening night felt much like a leisurely read to savor from the moment eligible bachelors Mr. Bingley (played by Gary Eurice) and Mr. Darcy (played by Daniel Schall) arrived at a ball at the home of Sir William and Lady Lucas (played by Ron Able, of Laurel, and Becky Batt).

Much of the evening's lightest laughter can be attributed to Maureen Rogers' comic timing and twittering demeanor in her excellent portrayal of the high-spirited Mrs. Bennet, who is plagued by "poor nerves" and determined to marry her five daughters to suitable husbands as a matter of financial survival.

Ben Garber as the Bennet family patriarch counters his wife's high-strung temperament with a steady hand and delivers a convincing performance that conveys common sense and a deep love for his daughters, particularly the independent Lizzie.

As the ingenue who doesn't give a fig for many of the expectations of society, Julie Rogers as Lizzie shows an impressive depth of character as she navigates a prickly attraction to Mr. Darcy, also well played by Schall. Fiercely protective of her sisters, Lizzie eventually realizes a grudge toward Mr. Darcy is misguided and opens her heart to love.

The chemistry Rogers and Schall create (the looks and sparks that fly are priceless) never disappoints in highly entertaining repartee. And girlish hearts of all ages can't help but fall for the imperious Mr. Darcy — Schall is as handsome and enigmatic in the flesh as Mr. Darcy appears in the novel.

Eurice is also quite charming as Mr. Bingley, a rich and amiable gentleman who falls in love with Lizzie's older sister Jane, sweetly played by Spencer Kate Nelson. Nelson presents a shy and sympathetic Jane — a foil for Lizzie's outspoken temperament — and delivers a smooth and polished performance.

As Bingley's sister Caroline, Laurel resident Heather Warren is delightfully sharp and biting, until the moment, worth watching for, when she reveals a kinder nature.

Simmons' talented cast also includes Laurel residents Brooke Miller (Kitty Bennet) and Heather Warren (Caroline Bingley); as well as Alan Barnett (Colonel Fitzwilliam), Penni Barnett and Marge McGugan sharing the role of Mrs. Gardner, Juliette Beach (Georgiana Darcy), Heather Duval (Charlotte Lucas), Ashleigh Kepley (Lydia Bennet), David McCrary (Mr. Gardiner), Erica Nelson (Lady Catherine Debourgh), Rocky Nunzio (Mr. Wickham), Jen Sizer (Mr. Collins), Paris Thalheimer (Captain Carter) and Alexis Thompson (Mary Bennet).

A lovely production in which love eventually conquers all, "Pride and Prejudice" at Laurel Mill Playhouse might feel a bit dialogue-heavy to young children, but romantics will relish every moment.

"Pride and Prejudice" continues weekends through Nov 13; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. (with Thursday night performances Nov. 3 and 10) and Sundays, Nov. 6 and 13, at 2 p.m., at Laurel Mill Playhouse, 508 Main St. General admission is $20. Students 18 and under, active duty military and seniors 65 and over pay $15. For reservations, call 301-617-9906 and press 2, or buy tickets online at laurelmillplayhouse.org