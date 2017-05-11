Sail away singing with Playhouse's 'H.M.S. Pinafore'

The nostalgic strains of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan beckon theatergoers to a forerunner of modern musical theater in Laurel Mill Playhouse's current run of "H.M.S. Pinafore," which debuted in 1878 London.

The operetta — directed and produced here by Michael V. Hartsfield and Maureen Rogers, with musical direction and choreography by Mimi McGinnis and Julie Rogers, — is one of more than a dozen Gilbert and Sullivan operas performed at London's Savoy Theatre, built by Richard D'Oyly in the late 19th century to host Gilbert and Sullivan shows.

Light satire that bites, "H.M.S. Pinafore" draws on familiar Victorian themes as it focuses on marriage and social class while gleefully roasting the British class system. (Fashioned after a female's apron, the name "H.M.S. Pinafore" was intended to ridicule a British politician appointed as First Lord of the Admiralty in 1877.)

Today, the well-loved operetta plays beautifully on the Playhouse's intimate stage.

Courtesy photo/Larry Simmons From left, Gene Valendo and Barbara Gasper in "H.M.S. Pinafore" at Laurel Mill Playhouse. From left, Gene Valendo and Barbara Gasper in "H.M.S. Pinafore" at Laurel Mill Playhouse. (Courtesy photo/Larry Simmons)

Hartsfield's set (he also designed lights and sound along with McGinnis) represents the quarterdeck of a British battleship, where a story about lovers from disparate classes unfolds through song, dialogue and a bit of dance.

The directors have assembled an attractive cast in handsome period costumes by Marge McGugan, with assistance from Carol Mead Cartmell and Lynn Keller — Gene Valendo as Sir Joseph Porter (First Lord of the Admiralty); Matthew Frieswyk as Captain Corcoran; Emma Jensen as Little Buttercup; Tana Rosa Bindhoff-Frieswyk as Josephine; Gary Eurice as Ralph Rackstraw; Barb Gasper as Hebe; Jeff Dunne as Dick Deadeye; Emily Bruun as Tom Tucker; Bob Cicconetti as Bill Bobstay; and Anwar Al-Mallah as Bob Beckett.

Brianna Weston, Victoria Rose Brown, Julie Rogers and Victoria Simmons are the First Lord's sisters, cousins and aunts; Marge McGugan, Lori Brunn, Michael Eurice and Brandon Seehoffer portray the sailors.

The lights rise on a choral performance of "We Sail the Ocean Blue." Enter Jensen to perform "I'm Little Buttercup," and we soon discover that McGinnis — who accompanies expertly on piano out of sight — has been blessed with some outstanding vocal talents to direct.

Husband and wife Frieswyk and Bindhoff-Frieswyk, as the captain and his daughter, bring seasoned voices to the Playhouse stage in their first appearance there. In the program, Frieswyk, who recently performed with the Annapolis Opera, dedicates his performance to the memory of his grandfather, who performed the same role.

As Josephine, Bindhoff-Frieswyk struggles to deny forbidden feelings for a handsome seaman and accept her father's wish that she marry the First Lord of the Admiralty. Josephine's solos, "Sorry Her Lot" and "The Hours Creep On Apace" are breathtaking.

As is Bindhoff-Frieswyk's performance in "Refrain Audacious Tar" with Eurice as Ralph.

Eurice makes a handsome, gallant sailor smitten with the lovely Josephine. A regular at the Playhouse, the actor is appearing for the first time in a Gilbert and Sullivan show; his singing, under McGinnis's direction, is impressive.

Gene Valendo plays Sir Joseph Porter. The veteran actor commands the stage vocally ("I Am Commander of the Sea" and "When I Was A Lad") as well as in presence.

"Never Mind The Why and Wherefore," performed by the strongest voices in the ensemble — Valendo, Bindhoff-Frieswyk and Frieswyk — is a standout musical number.

Frieswyk and Jensen perform a lovely "Things Are Seldom What They Seem"; Jensen's crystal clear voice contrasts sweetly with Frieswyk's baritone as she hints at an ominous secret and reveals her crush on the younger man.

Jensen's solo "Many Years Ago" is another treat, and pushes the plot toward a surprising happy ending.

As the sole villain, Dunne as Deadwood Dick steals every scene he can get his hands on. He and Frieswyk appear to have great fun —as does the audience — as they perform "Kind Captain, I've Important Information."

Bruun, Cicconetti and Al-Mallah also perform well in their supporting roles.

While "Finale Act 1" may be the best company number, the "Quartet and Finale Act 2" — in which Gasper as Hebe finds wonderful moments to shine — comes close.

On May 5, brief lulls in timing in Act 1 and a makeup mishap that disappeared by Act 2 were quaint reminders that Laurel Mill Playhouse is a community theatre — a reality easily forgotten in the light of so many outstanding performances in its current production of "H.M.S. Pinafore." Bravo!

"H.M.S. Pinafore" continues weekends through May 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., at Laurel Mill Playhouse, 508 Main St. Tickets are $22. Students ages 16-18, active duty military and seniors 65 and over pay $17. Buy tickets online at laurelmillplayhouse.org.