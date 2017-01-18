Smoldering comedy in Playhouse's 'Loves and Hours'

Friday the 13th cast no unlucky shadows on Laurel Mill Playhouse on Main Street. A cast of 13 talented local actors pulled off an admiral opening night performance of Stephen Metcalfe's "Loves and Hours," directed by Daniel Douek.

An American film director and prolific writer for film, television and stage, Metcalfe's plays have been produced at regional theaters in the U.S. and in New York, Europe and Japan.

"Loves and Hours" premiered at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, where the comedy is set, in 2003.

Produced here by Maureen Rogers, the May-December themed comedy threads together a series of TV sitcom-like vignettes surrounding a newly divorced middle-aged pediatrician, Dan Tilney (played by Alan Barnett) at a crossroads.

Dan's wife (Penni Barnett as Linda) has come out as gay and ended their marriage. His grown daughter, Rebecca (Taylor Duvall) is furious with her mother and life in general. And 20-year-old Dan Jr. (Gage Warren), full of enviable testosterone, is having an affair with a married woman.

Strike in a couple of matchmaking lifelong friends — R. Brett Rohrer as Harold and his sophisticated sister, Julia (played by Sam David) — along with Dan's 20-something girlfriend, Charlotte (Heather Warren), and the comedy begins to smolder.

The show opens gently at the wedding of Harold, in his 50s, and his bimbo bride, Andrea, in her 20s. Dan breaks the fourth wall narrating as lights designed by Douek and Michael Hartsfield rise on an artful red, white and black color theme.

A white cross hanging upstage center, where David McCrary enacts a white-garbed minister (with Jen Sizer as his alter boy), establishes the setting as a church.

Costume design — by Marge McGugan, Rogers and cast and crew — picks up on the set's black wall flats beautifully in the first scene; Andrea's white wedding gown notably exposes a fiery red bra.

The plot rolls out gently as side stories engage a mixed-generation cast, and passions begin to burn in Act 1.

By Act 2, risque language, mild nudity and multiple "sexcapades" pick up speed from the moment Dan suddenly strips down to his shorts.

Douek and cast and crew have some delightful staging surprises in store; overall, the tech and acting is excellent.

Fast, well-oiled scene changes (overseen by stage manager Lori Bruun) and tech cues happened right on time opening night.

Alan Barnett carried the lead role as Dan — a thoughtful, middle-aged veterinarian — with expertise.

One compelling moment that shows Barnett's acting range occurs when, on a blind date with Anne (played by Julie Rogers), Dan simply says, "I'm sorry."

Rogers' caricature interpretation of Anne is hilarious.

Penni Barnett (Alan Barnett's real life wife) plays Dan's ex. The stereotypically masculine costumes worn by her lesbian character are unnecessary; Barnett delivers a genuine character with depth, honesty and humor that easily shines on its own.

Beach as Andrea is fearlessly funny, and the playful chemistry she shares with Rohrer as her sugar daddy spouse starts out shallow but finds depth in conflict in Act 2.

Rohrer, handsome enough to be believable, portrays his pivotal character with charm and engaging physicality, particularly during a yoga scene.

Sam David's Julia comes off as a little snooty and superficial at first, but by play's end, David skillfully peels away layers to reveal her warm and sensitive nature.

John Dignam as Tom Houghton balances his character's unlikable demeanor with a hidden vulnerability— he also performs well in a distinctly separate role as Roger (Beach doubles as Roger's sidekick, Sandra).

Taylor Duvall as Rebecca Tilney, Dan's pediatrician intern daughter, also delivers an engaging performance, as do McCrary and Sizer in multiple supporting roles.

Real life husband and wife Gage and Heather Warren offer much of the evening's eye candy portraying characters that peel off their costumes in standout acting moments.

As Dan Jr. falls for Sarah Houghton, Laurino is also a delight in her role as Sarah; together the two create tingling chemistry.

The script wraps up a little too neatly, but Douek's well-paced production of Metcalfe's middle-aged male fantasy is sure to elicit lots of laughs, and perhaps a few tears.

"Loves and Hours" continues weekends through Feb. 5, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., at Laurel Mill Playhouse, 508 Main St. Must be 16 years old to attend. General admission is $20. Students ages 16-18, active duty military and seniors 65 and over pay $15. Buy tickets online at laurelmillplayhouse.org