Laurel Mill Playhouse spins a gentle tale of ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Laurel Mill Playhouse's current run of Joseph Robinette's "Charlotte's Web," based on the book by American author E. B. White, offers a gentle foray into classical literature in a mid-summer's performance of a well loved children's tale.

The show travels the story of Wilbur and Charlotte, a naive pig and worldly spider whose deep friendship sets a timely example in compassion.

Robinette adapted White's book (published in 1952) into a full-length play, which he then adapted into a musical in collaboration with Charles Strouse; both versions continue to be performed at schools and community theaters worldwide.

The play — well directed here by Patrick Pase and produced by Laurel residents and mother and daughter Maureen Rogers (who plays Lurvy) and Julie Rogers (Wilbur) — easily captures the soul of the intimate theater.

Themes of love, friendship and diversity will play out in real time for some long-time patrons. Watching familiar faces that have grown to young adulthood or into their golden years here adds hometown nostalgia to the show's charm.

Marvin Rogers, Playhouse president, gleefully joins in onstage as First Member/Third Spider/Announcer, teaming with mother and daughter Erica and Spencer Kate Nelson and more than a dozen other actors.

Thespians and audience members alike appear to relish the extended family dynamics that fit this production so well.

A unit set designed by Pase and Marvin Rogers beckons audience members to Charlotte's world. Faux wood paneling and bales of hay, with lighting and sound designed by Pase, and costumes and makeup by Spencer Kate Nelson, strike lovely visual tones.

Flipping a few flats to reveal scenic designs (painted by Laurel resident Anne Hull and Betse Lyons) will transform the stage from Zuckerman's Farm to the County Fair in a blink for Act 2.

Marvin Rogers opens the show, leisurely telling jokes and singing to his banjo as a preamble to the birth of Wilbur. The story magic begins spinning when Fern Arable (Dana Fleischer) convinces her father (Ron Able) to let her nurse the runted pig.

Fleischer delivers a sweet, compassionate character as the loving girl who champions the newborn. As her brother Avery, Juliet Beach is also adorable, but hilariously precocious. Sally Roffman as their mother, skillfully brings the intricacies of the Avery's family life to light, providing a sensitive foil to the stoicism of Able as her husband.

As Wilbur, Julie Rogers hasn't lost a bit of the childhood wonder she brought to the role as a teen in a 2009 Playhouse production of "Charlotte's Web." Offstage, she shares a close friendship with the actress who plays Charlotte.

The two create endearing chemistry together; Rogers' high energy and animated facial expressions contrast beautifully with Nelson's calm and introspective interpretation of Charlotte.

As Fern's aunt and uncle Homer and Edith Zuckerman, David McCrary and Marge McGugan, make a convincing pair of nice-as-apple-pie country folk — both McCrary's and Able's accents as the family patriarchs are spot on.

Laurel resident and returning Playhouse actress Cassandra Ferrell juggles her multiple roles as Uncle/Fairgoer/Photographer without breaking a sweat. (Look for her in the upcoming production of "Through the Looking Glass.")

MerryRose Howley is the narrating Third Member and First Spider for the first two weekends of the run; Hull will assume the roles July 21–24. Howley came very close to delivering standout performances on opening night with excellent character work, pace and timing.

Debuting Playhouse actress Erica Nelson also delivered fine performances as the Second Member and Second Spider.

Jen Sizer's slick interpretation of the opportunistic rat Templeton is a delight. And as the Goose and Gander, Laurel residents IO Browne and Anthony Griffin find the perfect rhythm for their swaggering alliteration. Always in sync, they create a burst of energy every time they appear.

Taylor Duvall and Betse Lyons as the gossipy Lamb and Sheep balance their characters' foreboding natures with moments of sweet likability, and Lyons' freckles are cute as little buttons.

Nelson's silvery costume as Charlotte is visual candy, and Marvin Rogers looks hilarious in a red tutu.

And Playhouse powerhouses Marvin and Maureen Rogers anchor the entire production with their savvy performances.

Pase has much to be proud of in Laurel Mill Playhouse's "Charlotte's Web." It is, of course, appropriate for children of all ages.

"Charlotte's Web" continues weekends through July 24; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. (with one Thursday night performance July 21) and Sundays at 2 p.m., at Laurel Mill Playhouse, 508 Main St. General admission is $20. Students 18 and under, active duty military and seniors 65 and over pay $15. For reservations, call 301-617-9906 and press 2, or buy tickets online at laurelmillplayhouse.org