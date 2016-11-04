New Laurel library to maintain Stanley Memorial name

In a reversal of a Library Trustee Board decision made in 2014, the new Laurel library will maintain the building's original name that reflects the contributions of 19th-century Laurel statesman Charles Stanley, who was a Confederate soldier in the Civil War.

Prince George's County Memorial Library System CEO Kathleen Teaze said Friday the building, set to open Nov. 28 after a $14 million reconstruction, will be known as Laurel Branch Library, Stanley Memorial Library. The building is already lettered with that name.

The decision to include Stanley's name "was made some time ago" by the current Trustee Board, Teaze said.

The county library system has always had a policy to name branches after places, not people, Teaze said, and "that policy was in place at the time the library was built."

When Stanley's descendents deeded land on Seventh Street to the county in the 1960s, a legal requirement of that transaction was that a library be built on the land and named Stanley Memorial Library.

Stanley, who lived from 1842-1913 and served as Laurel's second mayor from 1891-93, fought for the Confederacy as a 19-year-old private in Company B of the First Regiment, Maryland Cavalry from 1862 to 1865.

In addition to being Laurel's mayor, Stanley was a state delegate, state comptroller and founded Citizens National Bank, serving as president from 1880 to 1913.

In 2014 when the Board of Library Trustees decided to remove Stanley's name from the new building, the decision was met with support from some residents who felt it was not appropriate to display the name of a Confederate soldier on a county building.

Others, including Laurel Mayor Craig Moe, said at the time that dropping Stanley's name would show a lack of respect for Stanley's public service to the city and the state.

Teaze said Friday that the library system was "going with the historical precedent" by maintaining the Stanley name, and that Stanley's involvement with the Confederacy during the Civil War was "not anything that the board of trustees took up.

"The board listened to what people were saying about it, and they decided it was probably better to make the exception" and keep Stanley's name, she said.

"All of our branches are called by location," Teaze said. "In the case of Laurel it's also going to have the Stanley Memorial designation."