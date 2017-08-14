Prince George's County Memorial Library System names interim co-CEOS

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System named Michael Gannon and Michelle Hamiel as interim co-CEOs following the retirement of Kathleen Teaze earlier this month.

Gannon and Hamiel, the chief operating officers for support services and public services, respectively, have a combined experience of more than 45 years in the library system and will continue these roles as interim co-CEOs. Andrew Aldrich, a spokesman for the library system, said Teaze retired on Aug. 1 after seven years with county libraries and a 32-year career in libraries overall.

The library system is searching for a permanent CEO and accepting candidate applications at www.pgcmls.info.

Gannon currently serves on the senior executive team, supervises library operations and leads branch redevelopment projects such as the new Laurel Library, which opened in November. Prior to that, he was the head of administrative and borrower services for Anne Arundel County Public Library and worked as a branch manager and librarian.

His work extends to the Maryland Library Association as a former president, the American Library Association, Library Leadership and Management Association and Public Library Association. Gannon received a Master of Library Science from the University of Maryland, a Master of Arts from Loyola University Maryland as well as a Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University.

Also on the senior executive team, Hamiel supervises operations in 19 library branches and the Prince George's County Detention Center. She continues to direct LINK — a program that provides library access to all county public school students — and Books from Birth and early literacy centers. Hamiel, who previously held several library manager positions for Baltimore County Public Library, is an adjunct professor for the University of Maryland, College Park.

Hamiel is a member of the Maryland Library Association, American Library Association, Public Library Association and Young Adult Library Services Association. She received a Master of Library Science from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Towson University.