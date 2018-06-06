Laurel police issue alert for suspect in "violent rape" case

Laurel police have issued a call for information of a man who is identified as a suspect in a “violent rape and assault” that occurred over the weekend.

Laurel detectives said that an adult female was “attacked” at a hotel in the 7900 block of Braygreen Road on Saturday, June 2.

It remains unclear if Laurel police have obtained an arrest warrant for the identified suspect.

At this time, no other information is being released, according to Audrey Barnes, city spokeswoman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be left at LPDTips@laurel.md.us

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera