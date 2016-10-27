New Laurel Library branch opening set for Nov. 28

The temporary location of the Laurel Library branch is set to close on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Prince George's County Memorial Library System officials say the new branch is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Monday, Nov. 28.

Spokesman Michael Gannon said Wednesday that the temporary branch – located at 8101 Sandy Spring Road behind the Laurel Municipal Center – will close to the public this Saturday at 5 p.m. as staff prepare to move books to the rebuilt library at its original location, 507 Seventh St. In the meantime, the book drop at the Sandy Spring Road location will be open for returns.

Gannon said the library system hopes to have a grand opening for the Laurel branch in December.

Following the original library's closure in March 2013, construction on the new 31,000-square-foot facility began in May 2015 after repeated delays, including difficulties in choosing a contractor. Gannon said the new branch will include a dinosaur-themed children's room, 52 computers and meeting and conference rooms. Construction was expected to cost around $14 million.

Other outdoor features include a new playground, basketball court, picnic pavilion, small amphitheater and landscaping. The city's Emancipation Community Park, adjacent to the library, has also been reconfigured.

The library's hours will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.