Laurel government stays open during storm, snow emergency declared

The second day of spring dawned in Laurel with snow on the ground, more falling from the sky and weather forecasters calling for 3 to 7 inches of additional accumulation.

Despite the deluge, city offices opened on time, with liberal leave in effect for employees, according to the city’s Twitter account.

“The City of Laurel has done a partial opening of our Emergency Operations Center,” officials wrote on Twitter. “Mayor Craig Moe, Emergency Manager Steve Allen and Laurel Police Department's Lt. Hamilton are at the helm keeping an eye on the weather and streets.”

The mayor declared a snow emergency beginning at 9:30 a.m. “to help keep roads clear to facilitate access to residences and business by emergency personnel and to allow Public Works to treat street surfaces,” according to a city news release.

During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of designated city snow emergency routes. Cars parked illegally along those routes can be ticketed, towed and impounded, per the release.

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Half a mile away, Sip at C Street opened 90 minutes late, at 8 a.m. By 8:30, the coffee shop had already served one customer seeking a caffeine fix.

“In a business like ours, I value consistency,” said Joe Valentino, the shop’s general manager. “Even opening a little bit late is not my preference. I feel like as a community gathering place, it's important, whenever possible, without jeopardizing anybody's safety, to be available and open.”

Valentino commutes from Annapolis, part of the reason for the morning’s delay, he said.

“It was safer for me to open up a little bit late,” he said. “But since people are already probably not going into work, it wasn’t going to be beneficial for us to be open at 6:30.”

Traffic, he added, was lighter than normal on the way in.

“There were fewer people on the roads than are typical,” he said.