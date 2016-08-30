Renovations return Laurel Armory to 'original splendor'

When Encon Corp. project manager Megan Bauer first walked into the Laurel Armory/Anderson-Murphy Community Center before her company started renovations, the historic building enthusiast says she was horrified by the debilitating state in certain areas, particularly the basement.

But Bauer's outlook on the 88-year-old building at the corner of Montgomery and Fifth streets has changed over the last three years after a tremendous turn in appearance and functionality following a $500,000-renovations project.

"When I walked in here I was scared to death," Bauer said, recalling the basement's dreary atmosphere. "I was like, 'What did we get ourselves into?' and I wanted to turn around. But, it's starting to look beautiful again. It's starting to be like what it used to be."

Organized by state and city government and the Maryland Historic Trust, renovations to the armory began with phase one — rehabilitating the original windows — in 2013, said city Parks and Recreation Director Joanne Barr. Currently in phase two, the armory has reopened its newly renovated gymnasium and lounge and a new family restroom on the main floor, as well as its upstairs game room, offices and bathrooms.

Barr said construction remains underway on the basement level, where Encon Corporation and Desbuild Incorporated general contracting crews continue their joint effort to renovate the new dance, fitness and meeting rooms and complete work on its original bathrooms and showers.

A sprinkler system will also be added to the armory.

"There has been a lot of change in the facility following the window project and all the things we did to repair and revitalize the gymnasium," Barr said, which included screening along windows to protect the walls and floors. "This has just really helped us make sure that the entire building has been opened up and accessible to the community."

The project received a total of $300,000 in state funding in 2013, she said, with $200,000 approved by the state Board of Public Works, and a $1000,000 bond bill from District 21 state Sen. Jim Rosapepe in the 2013 legislative session.

However, Barr said more costs arose when crews found asbestos encapsulated in flooring throughout the building's three levels.

"When they started preparing the area on the second floor, which is the main entrance to the building, they found that there were actually five layers of flooring," Barr said. "[Bauer] and her team started pulling up the flooring to make sure that there were no structural issues because it looked like some of the layers had started to deteriorate, and they found some asbestos."

The city decided to remove all the asbestos in the building, Barr said, after the mayor and City Council approved funding for additional repairs through the city's capital improvements program.

To everyone's delight, Bauer said she found the building's original hardwood flooring in the process.

"We knew we were already going to put in a laminate floor," Bauer said, referring to original renovation plan. "Then, we found that the original floors underneath were in really good shape and, in fact, the floors on the second floor had never been sanded. The first floor had some dings and some wear and they had been sanded probably once or twice, but they were still in great shape."

Made from heart pine, Bauer said this type of flooring is hard to come by today, so everyone naturally agreed to sand, refinish and stain the floors as part of the building's historic preservation.

"The old hardwood floors [on the main floor] are probably the best indication of what this building used to be," Bauer said. "It's now got some personality back. Every day, it gets prettier and prettier."

Once dark and dingy, Bauer said the improvements to the armory's basement have also changed the way it looks and feels to visitors. In one area, a large open room previously served as a storage area and, even earlier, a shooting range to guests. Other spaces were available for fitness and dance classes.

But when renovations are complete in mid- to late-September, the storage space will become a newly equipped fitness room with mirrored walls, with a separate dance room and carpeted meeting room nearby. All bigger and brighter, she said.

"I don't think it's like a basement anymore," Bauer said. "I think it's light and bright and you can feel yourself hanging out down here."

The former delivery ramp leading into the basement along Fifth Street has also been converted into a handicap entrance, providing easier access to the lower level.

Devang Ajmera, president of Encon Corporation, said he was delighted to see the journey of the armory's renovations from start to a near-finish, all while maintaining its historic features.

"The most important element is our heritage, our history," Ajmera said. "This being in the Historic District, we wanted to maintain as much historical identity as possible in terms of flooring or walls or whatever we had to maintain. This adds value to the project."

In a few more weeks, Barr said, the remaining portion of the armory will reopen to the public, which has her very excited.

"We really feel like we've restored this site to some of its original splendor and really added so much more space," Barr said. "We really hope the community is going to see it when we have lots of classes. We're hoping that they come in just to take advantage of it."