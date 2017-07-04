Patriotic parade tops Fourth of July fun

Color guards, McGruff the Crime Dog, pageant winners and a marching Panamanian band added entertainment to the 39th annual Fourth of July parade Saturday in Old Town Laurel.

The late Kay Harrison, who headed the Fourth of July Committee for years and died of cancer in May, was represented by granddaughters Samantha Louderback and Amanda Varron, who rode in the parade as the grand marshals. Later that day, city officials announced that the entertainment stage at Granville Gude Park, would be renamed the Harrison Burton Memorial Stage to honor the founding committee member.

While a brief storm passed through before the fireworks were shot over Laurel Lakes, committee chairwoman Carreen Koubek said the day was "a huge success."

Parade winners

Most Outstanding — Laurel Volunteer Fire Department

Ted Metzger Memorial Award — American Heritage Girls

Dick Bromley Award — Old Line Garrison/501st Legion

Jim Blumeshine Award — City of Laurel Seniors

Walter H. Allen Memorial Award — Limitless Dancing Warriorettes

Carol Bounds Memorial Award — First Panamanian Marching Band of Maryland

Best Appearing Fire Department — Morningside Volunteer Fire Department

Best Appearing Rescue Squad — Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad

Best Appearing Retired/Antique Fire Apparatus — Bernie Punte

Best Appearing Commercial/Business — Mission BBQ

Best Appearing Float — Christ Embassy Laurel Church

Judges awards: Girl Scout Troop 3127; Ainsley Robison, first runner up, Miss Fire Prevention Southern Maryland; Sierra Hawkins, Miss Fire Prevention Southern Maryland; Friends of Laurel Library; Morton's Towing; Laurel Mill Playhouse

Awards can be picked up at the Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road, during business hours.