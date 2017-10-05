News Maryland Howard County Laurel

First Baptist, city of Laurel to host Hurricane Harvey donation drive

Andrew Michaels
Contact ReporterLaurel Leader

Laurel city officials are joining with First Baptist Church of Laurel and Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital to host a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims on Saturday, Oct. 7 outside the church at 15000 First Baptist Lane in Laurel.

The donation will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware will use monetary donations to buy and assemble crisis support buckets. Additional funds will go to the HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response organization to help pets affected by the hurricane.

Other accepted donations include large bath towels, wash cloths, large combs, full-size bottles of shampoo, large tubes of toothpaste, adult toothbrushes and deodorant.

