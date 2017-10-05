First Baptist, city of Laurel to host Hurricane Harvey donation drive

Laurel city officials are joining with First Baptist Church of Laurel and Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital to host a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims on Saturday, Oct. 7 outside the church at 15000 First Baptist Lane in Laurel.

The donation will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware will use monetary donations to buy and assemble crisis support buckets. Additional funds will go to the HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response organization to help pets affected by the hurricane.

Other accepted donations include large bath towels, wash cloths, large combs, full-size bottles of shampoo, large tubes of toothpaste, adult toothbrushes and deodorant.