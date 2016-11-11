Laurel Marine honored by city as first Hometown Hero

Eugene Mills Sr. says he will never forget the final words he shared with his son two days before he was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012, when they planned to enjoy Maryland crabs and Natty Boh beer together after the Marine returned to the states.

On Veterans Day, the city of Laurel joined Mills' family in remembering the heroism of Lance Cpl. Eugene C. "Gene" Mills III with its inaugural Hometown Heroes banner.

Under a red tent along Cherry Lane outside Laurel High School, the Mills family helped honor their son for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps by unveiling a banner in his name. Laurel City Mayor Craig Moe, City Council members, the Laurel Board of Trade and more than 50 others were also in attendance.

Donald Thomas, owner of Signarama in Laurel, donated the banner to the Board of Trade and the city.

A graduate of Bowie's High Road Academy, Mills, 21, was killed in action during his second deployment to Afghanistan in June 2012, when he was stationed in the Helmand province.

"When Gene was killed in action, we were never the ones who called him a hometown hero; it was the city of Laurel that started that by dedicating the [Fourth of July] fireworks in his name," Mills said. "As terrible as [his death] was, the banner does offer some comfort that my son is being remembered. For me and my family, we're ecstatic over it."

The Hometown Heroes banner program recognizes those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and local law enforcement, fire and rescue organizations. City officials and Board of Trade members selected Mills as the first person to be honored, following the announcement of the banner program in August.

On Nov. 11, the 2-by-5-foot vertical banner was revealed along a street light, reading "Eugene C. Mills III, LCPD," and below his name, "U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Battalion/8th Marines," and, "K.I.A. June 22, 2012, Operation Enduring Freedom."

Next to the words "honor" and "remember," the double-sided vinyl banner showed two pictures of Mills; one, a close-up in his tactical helmet and another showing him holding the American flag and pointing to the viewer.

Eugene Mills Sr., a retired Prince George's County police officer of 29 years, said his son was a polite, fun-loving and respectful kid. When he watched the Twin Towers fall in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City at 11 years old, Mills said, his son knew he wanted to join the military to serve his country.

At 16, his son began visiting with military recruiters, he said, and later joined the Marine Corps at 17 in 2008. He was first deployed to Now Zad, Afghanistan in September 2009. Following Mills' second deployment in March 2012, his father said he vividly recalled hearing the details of the battle that took his son's life from the first corpsman at the scene.

"When Gene was shot, they were really in an intense battle. They were going back and forth for hours," Mills said. "It kind of slowed down a little bit and Gene was on a rooftop and had actually been relieved. He said, 'I'm just going to hang here until my Marines are relieved.'"

Mills was then shot in his upper left chest and taken to a medical facility, where he died. His remains were later returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, his father said.

"Every day is an emotional day. I may not shed tears every day, but a song comes on the radio, you see a sign on the side of the road and it reminds you of something," Mills said. "I can't even see Natty Boh and crabs without thinking of my son because of my conversation with him two days before he died."

Mills' mother, Theresa Mills, said it was an honor to see her son become Laurel's first Hometown Hero recognized in the program.

"Not a lot of people know who that person is," she said, pointing to the banner, "but I think the word will get out. Since it's the first one, it makes it so great."

Mayor Craig Moe addressed the crowd prior to the unveiling, thanking veterans for their service.

"His mother and father had an overwhelming desire to give back to the community he lived, worked and played in," Moe said. "Today, the Laurel community gives back to you by honoring your son. … I dedicate this section of Cherry Lane as Hometown Heroes Row."

Carl DeWalt, Laurel Board of Trade director and a former Laurel Police Department captain, said he felt hope in remembering Mills, a man whom he described as honorable and courageous.

DeWalt was a strong advocate in bringing the banner program to Laurel.

"I know that the goal was that these people never be forgotten and to keep the memory of Gene alive," DeWalt said. "I think this will help out a lot. He was so deserving of it."

Also in the audience sat former Laurel Mayor Joe Robison, 83, who served as the city's mayor from 1990 to 1994. A veteran of the Korean War, Robison said he served his time in the U.S. Army stateside at Fort Knox in the early 1950s.

"It's very nice. I appreciate it," Robison said of the memorial. "It shows that Laurel takes care of its own. There's a lot of honor in that."

The Laurel Board of Trade is continuing to receive nominations for its Hometown Heroes, DeWalt said. Banners will be displayed over a 60-day period either at Cherry Lane or Van Dusen Road. DeWalt said he is holding out hope to bring a banner to Main Street.

The Laurel Board of Trade's administrative coordinator, Maureen Rogers, said the banner is a remarkable memorial to the country's military and local protectors.

"I hope it continues and people stop for a moment, remember and think about a time maybe they spent in the service, relatives who they've lost, what a great country this is and how many people have given up their lives to keep us safe," Rogers said.

Mills said that before his son died, he told him to take care of himself and his fellow Marines, ending the conversation by exchanging "I love you."

"They say you're forgotten when nobody speaks your name again," Mills said. "From my family's aspect, we just don't ever want him to be forgotten. This kid made a sacrifice that very few step up to do."

To nominate an honoree, write to Mayor Craig Moe or Board of Trade President Marvin Rogers at the Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, MD 20707. Additional information on the program is also available by contacting Lou Ann Crook at 301-725-5300, Ext. 2125.