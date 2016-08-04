Laurel Theater: From movies to theater, comedy to wrecking ball

Part 1 of this series ended in 1933 with the sale of the Laurel Theater by its original owner, Sidney Lust, to Lloyd Wineland.

Lloyd Wineland was the head of Wineland Theaters, which eventually controlled 13 theaters, including most of the drive-ins in Prince George's County, according to Robert Headley in his book "Motion Picture Exhibition in Washington, D.C.

After buying the Laurel Theater, the Wineland era lasted for 36 years. In all that time, only two managers were employed. The first was Albert Pohl, who had already been on the Wineland payroll for 10 years as the company's secretary-treasurer. He ran the Laurel Theater at night from 1934 to 1959, while continuing his other duties with Wineland during the day. Pohl told the News Leader in 1976 that "We used to run three shows a week except when the races were in town. There were so many people who worked at the track and had rooms in Laurel. They had nothing to do in the evenings so we ran a different show every night for them."

In an oral history in the collection of the Laurel Historical Society, Pohl recalled that theaters first offered concessions in 1929. He also talked about the role of ushers keeping order in the old days. "They were in charge," he said.

The theater was embroiled in controversy in 1935, when it asked the City Council for permission to show movies on Sundays. The uproar was led by the Federated Council of Church Women and the Ministers of Laurel, who started a petition drive to show "their disapproval of further desecration of the Lord's Day." According to the Washington Post, the delegation told the City Council that Sunday movies "would be a great catastrophe to the town." But in a special city-wide election, Laurel citizens voted 299 to 254 to allow Sunday movies. Sunday shows started at 3 p.m.

The first full-color movie shown at the Laurel Theater was "Three Women," in 1936.

During the Wineland era, the theater was frequently involved in community affairs. During World War II, war bond and stamps were sold in the lobby by the Women's Club of Laurel.

Segregation

Until the mid-1950s, Laurel was a segregated town, like the rest of Maryland. But the Supreme Court's 1954 landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education had broad implications beyond educational issues.

According to Mildred Awkward, 92, who has lived most of her life in the Grove, Laurel's historically black community, blacks were not allowed to attend movies at the Laurel Theater until things loosened up after the Brown decision. Even then, though, there were unwritten rules, she said.

Black patrons had to enter the theater at a side door, where an usher was stationed to take their ticket money. They were not allowed to stand in line on Main Street with white patrons, she said. The side door led directly to the stairs leading to the balcony, where the black patrons were required to sit.

This continued until Civil Rights legislation was passed in 1964 outlawing any "discrimination in public accommodations." Cynthia Whitfield, who grew up in the Grove during the 1960s and witnessed the Jim Crow laws personally, remembers when "they eventually let us come downstairs."

Passing the baton

Pohl retired from managing the theater in 1959, but continued as a corporate officer with Wineland until his full retirement seven years later.

Ray Prior replaced Pohl as manager in 1959. Like Pohl, Prior lived in Old Town Laurel and was a big part of the community. Back in those days, newspaper ads and lobby posters for the theater prominently displayed the manager's name.

Prior's son, George Prior, started working for his father at the theater when he was 14 years old. Mark O'Dell, who also worked there during his high school days, joins Prior with dredging up lots of memories of the old theater. They both laughed about a projectionist who, after starting the movie, would climb out a hatch that led to the roof with binoculars so he could spy on the activity at the notorious Laurel Hotel across the street.

Prior said some of the other employees of the theater included long-time Laurel High science teacher Robert "Doc" Weagly, who moonlighted as an usher in the 1960s. O'Dell, who was an All-County football player at Laurel High, also served as the bouncer when anybody got unruly. Dozens of Laurelites worked for Ray Prior over the years, and a few romances and marriages resulted.

In 1966, two events happened that were significant to the Laurel Theater. The first was Wineland's opening of the Laurel Drive-In on June 15. The first drive-in offering was a double-feature: "Frankie and Johnny" and "The Hallelujah Trail." Ray Prior was very busy, as he managed both theaters. George recalled how his father ran back and forth between the two venues. According to Headley's book: "The Laurel Drive-In was the area's first drive-in that also had seats for walk-in patrons. Walk-in customers were taken to their seats on motorized shuttles."

The second event was the opening of the Laurel Cinema in the Laurel Shopping Center one month after the drive-in opened. Newspaper ads for the new theater took direct aim at the antiquated Laurel Theater ("A New Concept for Motion Picture Viewing" read one ad) and provided a long list of the cinema's modern advantages, such as "baby sitting service," "1,000 living room comfort upholstered chairs," and "luxury beyond compare." This was the beginning of the end of the Laurel Theater as a movie house.

In 1969, Wineland Theaters sold their entire indoor chain of theaters to Richmond-based Neighborhood Theaters, and Prior stayed on as manager. But the decline in business led them to lease the Laurel Theater to Donald Ritchie, of Elkton, in 1971, ending Prior's tenure.

Ritchie's tenure was rocky, to say the least. He told the News Leader in late 1971 that he "hoped to revive the sagging movie business on Main Street with Saturday and Sunday matinees for the kiddies and more family shows." That lasted all of three months. As the News Leader put it, "Ritchie … has found his dream to be a money loser" so he "decided on playing the other end of the film spectrum." He started showing X-rated "sexploitation" films, such as "Ginger and Camille 2000." He ran the X-rated fare one week a month, with the remaining three weeks dedicated to family movies. He told the News Leader that "violence does almost as well as sex at the Laurel Theater, but the money is still in sex."