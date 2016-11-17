Who was Laurel's Charles Stanley? [History Matters]

When it was announced in 2014 that the Stanley Memorial Library would be torn down and replaced, Prince George's County also announced that its policy of naming library branches for their locations, not for people living or dead, would not permit the Stanley name to continue to appear on the new building. The Stanley family deeded the land to the county in 1963 specifically for a library to be built and to be named the Stanley Memorial Library.

With the announcement, a few residents did some research into the library's namesake, only to discover that Stanley, a Laurel mayor, state comptroller and founder of Citizen's National Bank, had also been a Confederate soldier during the Civil War. In social media and letters to the Laurel Leader, a controversy ignited as to the appropriateness of a Confederate soldier's name on a building in the heart of the Grove, Laurel's historical black community.

The Prince George's County Library Trustees Board has since decided to follow the requirement of the deed agreement and keep the Stanley name on the new library building. There will also be a memorial plaque for Charles Stanley in the lobby. While this decision will please some, others will consider it a travesty.

Charles Stanley's great-grandson, Bill Stanley, and great-granddaughter, Maggie Stanley, had their own reactions to the 2014 controversy over the library's name.

"It really irked me and got me off social media," said Bill Stanley, a resident of Columbia. He was particularly offended by the "racist family" comments aimed at him and his immediate family.

Maggie Stanley took a more conciliatory view. She was "disappointed" at the initial ruling by the library board to remove Charles Stanley's name, but acknowledged it was a "community prerogative" to do so. She echoed her brother, though, by saying, "You can't deny history."

Confederate 'orphan'

The Stanley family traces its roots in the U.S. to before the Revolutionary War. John Wright Stanly, Charles' great-grandfather who spelled his last name without the "e," spent the years before the Revolutionary War as a privateer and shipping merchant. Bill Stanley claims John Wright Stanly dropped the "e" from his name because he was wanted by the authorities for rum-running. Stanly did spend time in Philadelphia's debtors' prison after a dispute with his business partner. But once war broke out, Stanly's fleet was used to harass and confiscate goods from British merchant vessels. He was counted on to supply George Washington's troops at Valley Forge and many other locations. After the war, Stanly prospered in North Carolina with his shipping business.

After John Wright Stanly, the two generations of Stanleys (who replaced the "e") leading up to Charles Stanley's birth in 1842 included a congressman from North Carolina, a county clerk in Craven County, N.C. and a president of the North Carolina state senate. Charles Stanley's father, a clergyman in what was then known as the Protestant Episcopal Church, moved his family to Prince George's County when Charles was 9.

In his book, "First and Second Maryland Cavalry, C.S.A.," Robert Driver explains the dilemma faced by Marylanders in the Civil War: "The general assembly was dominated by representatives from slave-holding southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore." But Baltimore, he writes, "was a major commercial seaport with the financial characteristics of New York, Philadelphia, and Boston in the North. Its social and cultural ties, however, were with the slave-holding South; the Chesapeake Bay society, for example, was closely tied to Virginia. Western Maryland, on the other hand, was predominantly rural, agricultural, and non-slave-holding."

When he was 19, Stanley decided to become an "orphan," as Confederate soldiers who hailed from the border states of Maryland, Kentucky or Missouri were known. He certainly wasn't alone. There were two cavalry units, along with infantry and artillery units in the Confederate Army comprised solely of Marylanders.

Driver's book does a remarkable job piecing together Stanley's career from fragments of information. Stanley's enlistment papers described him as 5 feet 10 inches with light complexion, light hair and gray eyes. A private in Company B, First Maryland Cavalry, Stanley's war service was eventful. In February 1863, he was wounded and captured near Romney, W. Va. Driver said he speculated that Stanley may have been with an ambulance detail, since there were no skirmishes in Romney on that date. Ambulance details "were easy pickings" for enemy soldiers due to the nature of their work, Driver said.

Stanley wound up at the Union Army's Camp Chase as a POW, and, two months later, was part of a prisoner exchange with the Confederates.

In July 1863, he was again wounded and captured, this time near Monterey Springs, Pa. He was sent to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where he was once again part of a prisoner exchange the next month. For the remainder of the war, he spent time throughout Virginia, in Richmond, Winchester, Manchester and High Bridge, and spent a few months convalescing in hospitals in Richmond and Staunton. He was briefly captured again by Union forces, but he escaped. Stanley was present in Appomattox when General Lee surrendered.

After the war, Stanley returned to Prince George's County. He immediately benefited from contacts he made during his service. It appears he knew Maj. Thomas Bowie, also from Prince George's County, who served on Confederate Gen. Fitz Hugh Lee's staff. According to the Genealogical and Memorial Encyclopedia of the State of Maryland, found at the Maryland Historical Society, "Stanley taught school and studied law, having as law preceptor, General Thomas Bowie." His teacher, father of Thomas Bowie, was a lawyer and former congressman from Prince George's County. Stanley was admitted to the bar in 1869, the same year Thomas Bowie Sr. died.

In 1871, Stanley married Ella Lee Hodges, and they moved to Laurel. She died in 1881; the couple was childless. In 1884 Stanley married Margaret Snowden, a descendant of the Snowden family that originally settled Laurel. They had nine children, all born in Laurel.

Stanley's obituary from the Leader said "Upon taking up residence in Laurel, Mr. Stanley became active in its affairs and never lost interest in the town's welfare."

His law career took off spectacularly and he opened offices in Laurel and Baltimore. Besides the law, he also provided real estate services to the growing town.