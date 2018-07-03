Hate crime investigation underway in Laurel

Anti-Semitic pamphlets have been reported in Laurel neighborhoods, police announced Tuesday.

Residents in several undisclosed neighborhoods reported findings of the Anti-Semitic pamphlets at about 8 a.m. on Monday. The Laurel Police have launched a hate crime investigation in response.

Police spokeswoman Lauren Guenin said the location of where the pamphlets were found and what was written on them will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 301-498-8002 or tips can be emailed to LPDtips@laurel.md.us. Guenin is the point of contact for any questions, she can be reached at 240-278-0758.

