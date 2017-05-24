Fundraising, planning continues for Laurel's Fourth of July

On Saturday, July 1 an estimated 50,000 spectators are expected to fill Laurel to celebrate Independence Day with a morning parade, afternoon games, car show, evening music and a nighttime fireworks display.

The festivities will be the fruit of nearly a year of work by an all-volunteer group of just 10 active members.

Laurel's Fourth of July events began in 1978, not long after a little girl asked then-Mayor Robert DiPietro why the city didn't have a celebration in honor of the nation's birthday. DiPietro formed the Fourth of July Committee and tasked it with making Independence Day festivities a reality.

But the committee, while supported and promoted by the city, is a private, all-volunteer group. It must raise the necessary funds — about $50,000 annually — from mostly private sources to pay for the fireworks and other expenses associated with the day.

In the last several years, for reasons unknown to the committee, corporate sponsorship has fallen off, making each year a race to the finish to ensure the show will go on. As of May 22, the committee was still $12,000 away from this year's goal with less than six weeks to go until the big day.

"It's challenging because we … have to raise the funds necessary to shoot off the fireworks every year," said Eddie Souder, a Fourth of July Committee member for five years. "But none of us are professional fundraisers. It's a little bit of a challenge, but we do everything we can. It's one of the more important days in the city."

The flashiest part of the celebration — the fireworks — are its most expensive at about $34,000. Smaller expenses include portable toilets, the sound system, banners, plaques and entertainment. The parade, games, entertainment and fireworks are all free for attendees; car show registrations cost $15.

"It's 'small town' at its best," City Council President Michael Leszcz said of the celebration. "We're a diverse community and you can see it on Fourth of July."

Carreen Koubek, chairwoman of the committee, said the group has never discussed canceling the fireworks, but instead redoubles its fundraising efforts when it sees that funds are lagging.

The committee begins planning in September for the following year's festivities. It meets regularly and organizes restaurant fundraising nights, two annual yard sales, a golf tournament, a concert and raffles. It solicits corporate sponsorships and on the day of the celebration passes around donation buckets during the afternoon events at Granville Gude Park. This year the committee began fundraising online with both GoFundMe and YouCaring sites.

The city does contribute to the committee's coffers with an annual grant of about $9,000, Koubek said. Prince George's County awards a grant of between $1,500 and $2,000 each year.

Moreover, the city and county provide manpower resources including police, fire and emergency services, as well as support from the city's Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments. Koubek, a city employee who does not get paid for her committee work, said the committee does not have an estimate of the dollar value of those contributions but acknowledges they are significant.

Laurel Police Chief Richard McLaughlin said his department has more than 40 on-duty officers during the various Fourth of July events, in addition to officers from allied organizations, civilian volunteers and off-duty officers.

Laurel's Independence Day efforts are notable in the area both for their size and their funding.

Beltsville offers an annual fireworks show on July 4, but its celebrations are funded entirely by the city of Beltsville, according to public information officer Beverly Palau. Bowie will forgo its fireworks for the second year in a row, said special events coordinator Matt Corley, after outgrowing any available space for its shows, which usually attracted 30,000 people; Bowie's fireworks were always publicly funded.

Like Laurel, Takoma Park also has an all-volunteer Independence Day committee. Its 120-year-old celebration typically draws about 15,000 people, said co-vice president Tara Egan, and costs about $30,000. The city of Takoma Park funds the fireworks, which costs about $15,000.

Those involved with Laurel's celebration take pride in what is offered here.

"Laurel has the best fireworks ever," said Terrie Haas, owner of Sullivan's Steak and Beverage Co. in Laurel. She is helping to organize the June 5 Mayor's Cup golf tournament to support the committee and said she was astounded to learn how much work volunteers put in to make the festivities possible.

"All the people that do this, they're taking time out of whatever they do to put on this display, which brings all Laurel together," she said. "It's awesome."

Jim Kronmeyer joined the committee in 1998. Now licensed to shoot off fireworks, he leads a group of about 20 people who spend all weekend preparing for, firing and cleaning up after the show at Granville Gude Park, which runs between 30 and 45 minutes.

"It's a lot of work to set them up, but to hear the crowd at the end of the evening, the 'oohs' and 'aahs,'" said Kronmeyer, who owns Danneman's Auto Services. "It's a blast."

This year's celebration will be bittersweet for many on the committee as it's the first without the presence of Kay Harrison, a former committee chairwoman and former city administrative employee who died May 14. The group plans to honor her with a special ground display on July 1, Koubek said.

Leszcz said Fourth of July celebrations are important to Laurel and that the city is committed to ensuring that the fun and fireworks continue.

"I think it's something you can't let go of," he said. "I think we'll do what we have to do to make sure it happens."