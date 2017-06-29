City employee, volunteer remembered at Fourth of July celebration

Members of Laurel's Fourth of July Committee said the 39th annual celebration on Saturday will be bittersweet as they remember former committee chairwoman Kay Harrison, who died in May after a year-long battle with cancer.

Harrison worked as a front desk receptionist for the city beginning in November 2005 and retired a year later, only to return in January 2008 as an administrative specialist. Two months later, she was promoted to office manager and then retired again in 2016.

Harrison, who was 72, is survived by her son, Frankie Bowers, a code enforcement officer for the city; daughter, Debra Peterson; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Current committee chairwoman Carreen Koubek said Harrison volunteered in the city before, during and after her career there. Harrison was a member of the Laurel Board of Trade and the Ethics and Emergency Services commissions and served as president of the Laurel Lions Club.

"Kay was a larger-than-life personality, so she leaves a big hole in our hearts," Koubek said. "But what I'll miss most is her smile and her strength. The committee knew we had her support no matter what."

Bowers said two of Harrison's grandchildren will ride in the parade's antique convertible to remember their grandmother. The Fourth of July was one of his mother's favorite holidays, he said.

"I think she would be honored and very proud" to be the grand marshal this year, Bowers said. "She loved Laurel."

Donna Makowelski, a committee member since 2011, said she met Harrison about 30 years ago when Makowelski worked at the Prince George's County Police Department. When Makowelski needed a new hobby, she said, Harrison was quick to mention the Fourth of July Committee.

"She said, 'I got something!'" said Makowelski, a 20-year Laurel resident. "Kay was a very patriotic woman who believed greatly in the country, what it stands for and celebrating it."

Independence Day was a popular celebration in Makowelski's family, too. Her late husband, Victor, was a first-generation American born on the Fourth of July, her mother was a naturalized American citizen and her father served in the military.

"It has a special meaning for me," she said. "[Being on the committee] was part of continuing the celebration of family."

Honoring Harrison shows how much she meant to the committee and city, she said.

"To know she's not with us this year is going to be very difficult," said Makowelski, holding back tears. "She believed in the committee and worked tirelessly. It's what you do when you volunteer; you give everything you can and, sometimes, you wonder where you get it all. You do it because it's part of who you are and it really was part of who she was."

A committee member since the early 1990s, Sharon Sivley said Harrison welcomed her aboard when Sivley's son needed school service hours. Harrison was the chairwoman at the time, Sivley said, and always encouraged new volunteers.

Sivley, her husband, Dan, and the late Ralph Howard started the celebration's car show in 2001. The car show took a brief hiatus in 2013, but returned the following year with the addiiton of new committee member Mike Templeton.

In honor of Harrison, Sivley said there will also be a ground display in the shape of an angel.

"She loved angels," Sivley said. "She was great to work with and was the type of person who didn't micromanage you. Everybody knew what they had to do and you just went and did it."

Jim Kronmeyer was one of those volunteers, who will celebrate his 20th year as a "fireworks shooter" for the committee. Kronmeyer said he remembers Harrison recruiting him for the fireworks team after they met during a fundraiser.

Harrison was a great person to be around, he said, and was always very energetic, even going skydiving with his wife at 70 years old.

"When we'd set up the booth on Main Street to raise money for the Fourth during the Main Street Festival, she'd always go and get a lemonade that we'd share together," Kronmeyer said. "She was incredible and involved in so much around the city of Laurel. If it had anything to do with Laurel, she was involved in it in one way or another."

Road closures, firework safety

The city will have several road closures for the celebration on July 1.

At 9 a.m., Sixth Street from westbound Route 198 to Main Street will be closed for parade contestants to line up. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Sixth and Montgomery streets, heading east on Montgomery Street, turning south on Fourth Street and ending at Cherry Lane.

Pictures from Laurel's Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 2. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

Eastbound Cherry Lane from Ashford Boulevard to Laurel Place will close at 1 p.m., and westbound Cherry Lane from Laurel Place to Fourth Street will close at 5 p.m. These closures will protect any traffic from possible fallout from fireworks. The area will re-open around 11 p.m.

At 6 p.m., southbound Laurel Place will close. Vehicles will only be allowed on eastbound Cherry Lane from northbound Laurel Place.

Laurel officials this week reminded residents that fireworks are illegal in the city and Prince George's County, with a fine of up to $250 for those who sell, possess or use them. The fire marshal and inspectors will canvass the city throughout Saturday's celebration and on Tuesday, July 4.

Alcohol, sparklers, fireworks and pets, expect service animals, are prohibited at Laurel's celebration.

For more information, contact the Laurel Fourth of July Committee at 301-725-5300, Ext. 2444; the Department of Public Works, 301-725-0088; or the Laurel Police Department, 301-498-0092.

If you go

Laurel's Fourth of July celebration is Saturday, July 1, with a parade through Old Town and field event, entertainment and fireworks at Granville Gude Park, 8300 Mulberry St.

• 9 a.m.: Parade line up at Sixth and Montgomery streets, with antique and classic cars lined up in parking lot behind McCullough Field.

• 11 a.m.: Parade begins. Judges stand will be located on Fourth Street across from Ashford Boulevard. Horseshoe contest and vendors opening at Granville Gude Park. Car show registration begins at Mulberry Street between Lowe's and Holiday Inn Express.

• Noon: Car show begins.

• 2 p.m.: Hotdog eating contest registration.

• 2:30 p.m.: Hotdog eating contest.

• 3 p.m.: Parks and Recreation field events begin.

• 3:15 p.m.: Grand opening, flag raising, pledge and national anthem.

• 4 p.m.: Parade awards and car show acknowledgments.

• 5 p.m.: Music by Oracle.