The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, 7411 Cherry Lane, will hold its annual Fire Prevention Open House on Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every second counts: Plan two ways out,” which reinforces having a fire escape plan.

The open house will include safety demonstrations, kids’ activities and tours of apparatus and equipment.

For information, call the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department at 301-776-3600 or go to laurelvfd.org.