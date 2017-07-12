Organizers, vendors hope Laurel Farmers Market catches on

Laurel Farmers Market and Bazaar has been a tradition for more than 20 years. From June to October, the market offers fresh produce, baked goods, honey and more every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since opening in June, this year the market has struggled to attract vendors and the grassy lot at 378 Main St. stretches back mostly empty except for a few faithful awnings every Thursday.

"I've been doing it every year for 10 years," said Ed Fountain, from his table under a tree on July 6. A farmer from the Eastern Shore, his produce has a loyal following, Fountain said.

"Laurel is a nice city," Fountain said. "I actually have a lot of customers that will come in bad weather though there are more on a nice day."

Gray skies and a few rain sprinkles last week did not prevent John Roswell, of Elkridge, and Stefano Middei, owner of Olive Oil 4 Life, from setting up shop, either.

"I don't know. Maybe I'm crazy," Middei admitted. "Today is raining and not many people are showing up."

"It needs to be promoted more," said Roswell, who has brought his produce to sell for over 10 years. "Years ago, there was one big tent. It made it more noticeable."

This is the second year Maryann Brown-Martin has offered her sweet treats at the market. Specializing in zucchini bread, banana bread and cookies, Brown-Martin said she did OK her first year.

"There could have been more people here," Brown-Martin said on a June market day. "I enjoyed it. I wish it would be a little more prosperous."

Maureen Rogers, administrative coordinator for the Laurel Board of Trade and organizer of the market, admits that attendance from both vendors and followers has been down.

"It has been a little slower this year," Rogers said. "The vegetables did not come in as early as usual. We are trying to get the information out so people know its open."

To draw attention to the market, the Laurel Board of Trade will host a Day of Celebration on July 13, Rogers said. During market hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the celebration will offer live music, children's activities and a host of new vendors featuring crafts, food and information.

"It's just not fruits and vegetables. I am planning to get a lot more vendors in," Rogers said. "I also have invited Laurel Main Street merchants to come and set up, too."

A food vendor will offer grilled chicken, jambalaya and red beans and rice and more, Rogers said, and LulaRoe will be there and a cupcake vendor, too. There will be picnic tables available under a canopy and Gary Eurice will perform Irish music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"People can come down and have a good time and see lots of their neighbors and friends there," she said.

Once the celebration is over, the market should pickup, Rogers said.

"It doesn't get really rolling until July," Rogers said. "We've had as many as 18 vendors there. It is very cheap to do it; $50 for the whole season."

Larry Foster, supervisor of the market, agreed.

"More vendors are supposed to be here," Foster said in June. "We don't have everybody here."

The Board of Trade started its Farmers Market in 1996 at the end of Avondale Street, in Riverfront Park. Four years later, it moved to the current Main Street lot, which is owned by the city's Community Redevelopment Authority. The city leases the property from the authority and makes it available for events such as the Farmers Market and Main Street Festival.

Despite rain and cloudy skies, both Fountain and Roswell had, while not a crowd of customers, a steady trickle of them.

Linwood Tye, of Laurel, visits the market faithfully, he said.

"I come as much as I can," Tye said. "I have to have fresh tomatoes."

"They have interesting stuff at a decent price," said Joan Goldenberg. "It's straight from the farm."

One shopper suggested that longer hours on Thursdays — so those working could attend — would draw more people.

Both Roswell and Fountain, however, think the market can succeed on Thursday mornings.

"I believe it could," Roswell said. "It used to be really big in here."

Fountain was more practical.

"This is the only day I can come," he said. "I've got other stuff to do."