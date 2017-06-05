Outdoor classroom added at Laurel Elementary through REAL School Gardens

Laurel Elementary School teachers agree that it takes time, effort and plenty of supplies to put together an ideal learning environment in their classrooms. But Friday, an entire classroom was built in only six hours, outdoors, with the REAL School Gardens nonprofit organization.

More than 80 volunteers, including employees from local businesses, parents, teachers and students, harnessed their gardening skills to build an outdoor classroom in the front schoolyard, adding an environmental touch to the usual classroom atmosphere. REAL School Gardens led the day's "Big Dig" in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, Prince George's County Department of the Environment and PNC Bank.

"The outdoor space is so important because it is an opportunity for every student, who learns on different spectrums, to be engaged," said April Martin, executive director of the organization's Mid-Atlantic regional office. "We want to see teachers feel like they're helping students take what they're learning in the classroom and apply it to real life, whether that's science, math or language arts."

Laurel Elementary's outdoor classroom begins on an existing walkway that leads students through a wooden entry arbor. On one side, a white board rests on a post under a shaded pavilion, which is surrounded by vegetable, perennial and herb beds as well as a rock garden. Plants are also growing across from the pavilion, where students can sit on red- and yellow-painted tree stumps and teachers can use another whiteboard.

The new learning area also has compost bins, a native planet walk on a stone path and rain barrels.

On Friday, principal Melinda Lee said she was excited to have a fully functional outdoor classroom at Laurel Elementary, which became a Maryland-certified Green School in 2013. The school's previous outdoor classroom was rarely used, she said, because it was too far behind the building and had no cover in case of bad weather.

"I think that being outside, we are in touch with the environment," Lee said. "Students are going to be learning more about the environment and how to take care of it. The kids are so engaged in that environment. It's something different versus just sitting at their desks."

At the entrance to the learning garden, reading teacher Patrick Smail and Target employee Dante Harris worked together to dig large holes on either side of the walkway for the entry arbor beams. Smail and Harris then used a level to make sure their first beam was straight, later setting it into the ground with concrete mix.

Smail said the garden adds an extra space for school activities, including reading projects in his class.

"I always love to bring the kids out here to do activities involving reading and maybe even read directions on how to plant things," he said. "Often times, the kids get bored in the classroom and bringing them out here will be a breath of fresh air."

Fourth-grader Destiny Carrington, 10, and fifth-grader Christopher Diaz, 11, said they can't wait to use the garden this week.

"I think it is inspiring for kids so they can help plant and do more outdoor stuff with their teachers and have fun with their friends," said Carrington, her grade's Green Team president.

"Outdoor classes are needed in other schools, too," said Diaz, who is president of the fifth-grade Green Team, which promotes healthy habits and efforts for a clean environment.

Stacey Collins, vice president of client and community relations for PNC Bank, said about 30 employees volunteered throughout the day on June 2 to build the learning garden. PNC helped fund the project through its Grow Up Great program that instills a love of learning in children at a young age.

"The best way to learn is hands-on from pre-kindergarten and on and that's what we want to see happen," Collins said. "We want to create those opportunities for experiential learning for every age student and support their teachers."

Nearby, PNC employee Mary Theodore gripped her shovel and plowed it into the ground, digging a hole to plant a small tree. Once completed, Theodore began planting perennials and finished with some light mulching.

"The kids see where the actual vegetables and everything grows. It's awesome," Theodore said. "I love any kind of gardening."

Executive Director Jana Davis said the Chesapeake Bay Trust administered two grants to fund the project through Prince George's County. After both were approved in September, a $100,000 grant was awarded to REAL School Gardens for projects across three schools, with $500,000 awarded to the nonprofit Anacostia Watershed Society, which also engages schools in environmental efforts.

"There were about 10 different people who reviewed the [REAL School Gardens] proposal and they really liked it," Davis said. "One of the aspects that was attractive was that teachers would remain at the school after the initial training period and carry forward an environmental education method."

Following the one-day construction project, the learning garden program continues with two-year training sessions for teachers on how to best utilize the outdoor classroom with their students. REAL School Gardens has built these environments at schools across Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia since 2003.

Martin said the design process began a year earlier when students came up with ideas for their future classroom.

"It gives ownership to the students and really helps them recognize the process behind the development of an outdoor space," Martin said. Teachers also provide input.

"Our landscape architect, Evan Dintaman, takes those designs and comes up with a unique space that is a footprint for the school itself," Martin said. "For Laurel Elementary, when they look at the space, it will be reflective of the community."

Laurel Elementary is among three other Prince George's County elementary schools with learning gardens: Beacon Heights, Mary Harris Mother Jones and Templeton elementaries. Martin said the Laurel outdoor classroom is the fifth project completed this year, including two in D.C., one in Virginia and another in Baltimore.

Participating schools have reported a 12 to 15 percent increase in standardized test scores through the program, she added, especially in science classes. More than 4,300 teachers have undergone training over the last 14 years, reaching more than 100,000 students in 18 school districts. The program is expected to expand to 15 cities by 2020.

The new garden is accompanied by the school's recently adopted Clean Water Partnership pilot program, and pollution-filtering weeds were planted in one of the two new storm water management gardens. The environmentally conscience program is set up to prevent runoff on school grounds and other properties throughout Prince George's County.