Smalls, Nicholas, Leszcz likely re-elected; DeWalt, Sydnor apparent winners in Laurel City Council elections

With absentee and provisional ballots still to be counted, it appears Laurel residents have voted-in two newcomers to the City Council and re-elected three Team Laurel incumbents in today’s city elections.

In Ward 1, newcomer Carl DeWalt and incumbent Valerie Nicholas won the two seats, according to Tuesday’s unofficial count. Councilman H. Edward Ricks received 439 votes, 17 votes behind DeWalt, who received 456 votes as of Tuesday’s count. Nicholas received the most votes in her ward, 464, as of Tuesday’s count. With 25 absentee ballots yet to be counted, the race is too close to call.

Incumbent Frederick Smalls was re-elected to Ward 2 in a heavily contested race, which featured challengers Keith Sydnor, Adrian Rousseau and Thomas Matthews. Unofficial results kept Smalls in Ward 2 with 381 votes, and elected Sydnor with 452.

Rousseau and Matthews received 241 and 270, respectively. It’s unlikely that provisional ballots or absentee ballots will change the outcome in Ward 2.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Donna Crary did not seek re-election.

Current at-large Councilman Michael Leszcz will also remain in the at-large seat with 786, defeating Jeffrey Mills, who received 623. Mills ran unsuccessfully for one of the two Ward 2 seats in 2015.

Kim Rau, clerk to the City Council, said 616 voters cast their ballots in Ward 1 at the Laurel Municipal Center, while 660 residents voted in Ward 2 at the Robert J. DiPietro Community Center. In addition to the 25 absentee ballots, Rau said the city received nine provisional ballots for Ward 1 and 12 for Ward 2. The Board of Elections was expected to count write-ins as well as absentee and provisional ballots on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

On Election Day, voters Mary Miller, 92, and Mary Walker, 74, said they were excited to see people, especially other senior citizens, voting despite the cold, rainy weather. Miller and Walker said they voted for DeWalt, noting his campaign promise to increase police patrol on Main Street.

“It’s so dangerous crossing that street,” Walker said. “I live in the senior building there and we have a hard time getting across. People don’t pay attention to the light [in the crosswalk]; they just go straight through it. I think he’ll be good for the council. He has senior citizens at heart.”

“He just seems like a nice guy,” Miller added.

Rau said complaints were filed between at-large and Ward 2 candidates Tuesday morning regarding campaign literature and what they said was misinformation; however, complaints have been addressed by Board of Elections Chairman John Kish, she said.

Laurel saw its highest early voting turnout on Nov. 4 with 242 registered residents voters at the Municipal Center, Rau said. Approximately 13,000 voters in Laurel are eligible to vote in city elections; voters must be registered to vote in Prince George’s County.

