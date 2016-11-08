After record early voting turnout, Election Day is final showdown

After a flood of turnout during early voting, Laurel residents head to the polls today for the final day of voting in the presidential election.

Statewide, more than 850,000 voters took advantage of early voting, which was expanded by two days this year.

Outside Laurel Elementary's polling location, Russett resident Jeanne Mignon was the sole campaigner. Wearing stickers supporting Hillary Clinton for president and Chris Van Hollen for Senate, Mignon offered sample Democratic ballots to voters as they passed on their way in.

"It's been steady," she said of the flow of voters. "I've seen more men coming to vote, and many first-time voters."

Of those first-timers, Mignon said many were older voters, not millennials.

At Oaklands Elementary in South Laurel, 74-year-old Laurel resident Ruth Dickerson made her way into the school to vote.

"I'm voting for the lady," Dickerson said, referring to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. "It's important for me to vote while I can in my senior years."

Kenneth McManus, 47, said he also chose to vote for Clinton based on her years of experience in politics. While Republican nominee Donald Trump has made some good points, McManus said, Clinton is the better choice.

Laurel resident Pauline Drakes, 65, agreed with McManus, saying Clinton's experience far exceeds Trump's.

"She is passionate about families and children and education," Drakes said. "I'm very confident that she would make a great president."

Drakes said she fears for the future of the country if Trump is elected.

"I don't like his attitude. He has an angry attitude," she said. "I just think he's not qualified to be president."

At the Robert J. DiPietro Center, chief judge Teasha Johnson said they had seen about 700 voters as of Tuesday afternoon. The majority of voters have been Democrats.

"It seems like people are set for who they want to vote for, for president," Johnson said. "But for Senate? I don't think so. I'm excited to see what happens tonight."

Voter numbers ran high at 7 a.m., she said, when the line wrapped outside the voting room, through the gym and around the building. Around 12:30 p.m., voters still packed the center.

Although Laurel resident Patricia Goines, 33, said she didn't want to say which candidates had her vote, Goines did say she was looking for more fairness in politics. As she walked into the community center Tuesday afternoon, she said she still wasn't sure who she will vote for.

"I want what's right and what's going to benefit us equally; rich, poor and middle class," said Goines, a registered Independent.

In addition to the presidential race, where Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are in a hotly contested race, voters will cast ballots in the Senate and Congressional race.

Bowie resident David Murray, 24, is running unopposed for the Prince George's County School Board in District 1, which includes Laurel, after his competitor, Raul Jurado, dropped out. This is Murray's third race for the District 1 seat.

Prince George's County voters will also decide on a referendum item that would create two additional at-large seats on the nine-member county council. Council members who had served the maximum-allowed two terms could run for an at-large seat and serve for two more terms.

Howard County voters will be choosing three school board members.

Incumbent board member Janet Siddiqui faces five challengers — Kirsten Coombs, Vicky Cutroneo, Christina Delmont-Small, Mavis Ellis and Robert Miller. Two other incumbents were knocked out in the primary.

Howard voters will also decide on two important referendum questions. One, known as Question A, would set up a citizen-funded campaign system that would use taxpayer dollars to help underwrite candidates for county executive and county council.

A second Howard County referendum question would require the county's budgets to include a contingency reserve.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find out where your voting place is, go to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

This story has been updated.