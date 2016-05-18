Laurel Boy Scout's butterfly garden blossoms at Larry T. Smith Memorial Park

As a Boy Scout, 15-year-old Laurel resident Jack Hummer said he does not take community service lightly. Helping his hometown was a top priority when choosing a service project to bring himself one step closer to Eagle Scout rank.

More than 120 community service hours later, Hummer's ideas were brought to life in a 8-by-16-foot butterfly garden on the corner of Montrose Avenue and Harrison Drive at the city's Larry T. Smith Memorial Park. The garden features a variety of plants, including purple coneflowers, black-eyed susans, goldenrod and asters.

Jon Hummer, Jack's father and a Troop 1673 committee member, said the service project fulfills an Eagle Scout rank requirement, demonstrating leadership, citizenship in the community, environmental stewardship and personal management.

"Jack's always been involved in projects. He [helped build] the skate park right down the road" from the park, Jon Hummer said. "He really wanted to do something that people would be able to see every day and that could make a difference in people's lives and inspire them a little bit."

During brainstorming sessions in September, Jack said he decided to build a butterfly garden from scratch and began contacting local organizations and businesses for guidance and supplies. Jack soon heard from former Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lhotsky and current Deputy Director Bill Bailey, and discussed possible locations.

"In the past, we've done about one Eagle project a year," Bailey said. "They come to us and they're looking for things to do to complete their Scouting years and we offer up different ideas."

Bailey said he reviewed and approved Jack's project proposal with Lhotsky – also garnering the City Council's approval – and visited various city parks to find the right space.

Larry T. Smith Memorial Park's size at three-quarter acres was perfect, Jack said.

"When we had the idea, we went to the park and checked out the area to see how big it could be and what the limits were," Jack said. "Then, we did some research, looking up a lot of local plants that we could use for the garden. We decided on the lengths of the board and what materials we could get."

With fall approaching, Jack said he spent the following months furthering his research on types of butterfly gardens and native plants. In addition to the city's assistance, the Laurel Home Depot donated other materials, such as lumber to surround and protect the garden, as well as two $25 gift certificates for garden soil and mulch.

Under Bailey's guidance after Lhotsky retired in March, Hummer said his son completed the project over two weekends in late April and early May, with the help of Jack's 14-year-old twin brothers, Ben and Eric, who earned service hours toward achieving the rank of Life Scout.

The three Scouts "got the materials together and put down the topsoil over one weekend and then the following weekend, planted the flowers and smoothed down the area," Hummer said.

The project had an unveiling on May 11.

Bailey said the city is proud to work with local Scouts and watch their ideas unfold, or in this case, blossom.

"This is like their final piece of the puzzle to graduate from the Scouting program, which they've been a member of probably since they were 6 or 7," Bailey said. "For us to be a part of that, it's huge that we're able to let them finish out their term and work with us to do that. [Larry T. Smith Memorial Park] will be a nice area where people can sit and enjoy the butterflies."

Hummer said he is proud of his son's work and dedication as he nears the Eagle Scout rank.

Final touches are still underway, Jack said, as he raises funds for a plaque from Dottie's Trophies to commemorate the project and adds more flowers or decor to the garden. A fundraiser held at Tampico Grill May 15 brought in $230. Friends and family have donated additional funds to contribute to the city's care and maintenance of the garden.

He will also submit a project report to the National Capital Area Council for certification of completion.

Jack said the city's Lhotsky and Bailer "were very patient and helpful. It was easy working with them. We just got the job done. I'm satisfied and proud of what I accomplished."