Laurel Double T Diner opening delayed

The opening of Laurel's Double T Diner on Baltimore Avenue has been delayed three to four months after unanticipated construction became necessary to repair the roof, according to future location manager Walter Andino.

The former Silver Diner location was purchased by Double T Diner president John Korologos and Andino, an Aberdeen resident, last June. Andino said he had hoped to open the diner around the Fourth of July, but the roof was damaged as crews cleared out the building.

Laurel's Double T Diner is now expected to open in late-September or early October. Andino said they do not own the building, which is leased by a long-time landlord.

"To replace the roof wasn't in our budget," Andino said. "When we removed everything, the roof was totally damaged and there was no way to repair it."

This will be the ninth Double T Diner to open across northern Maryland, including its first establishment in Catonsville and others in Perry Hall and Ellicott City.