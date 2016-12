Dog Show

Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Norton family walk from their home and head to the annual City of Laurel Dog Show Sunday afternoon as Hannah, 6, walks her buddy "Desi" with Hannah's mother, Jessica, followed by John pushing three-year old Daniel in a stroller. (Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group)