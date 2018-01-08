Cupcake City Socialite

Jen Rynda / BSMG

Daisies' including Clara Pedersen, second from right, 5, wait in line wearing their floral robes for a cupcake at the North Laurel Community Center in Laurel on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The Bethesda based Daisy Troop enjoyed an outing of cupcakes, manicures and crafts while earning "Making Choices Leaf" badge towards building their daisy flower.

Daisies' including Clara Pedersen, second from right, 5, wait in line wearing their floral robes for a cupcake at the North Laurel Community Center in Laurel on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The Bethesda based Daisy Troop enjoyed an outing of cupcakes, manicures and crafts while earning "Making Choices Leaf" badge towards building their daisy flower. (Jen Rynda / BSMG)