Laurel police obtain arrest warrant following weekend rape

Laurel police are searching for a Baltimore man who they say attacked and raped a woman in a hotel on Saturday.

Donnell Wesley Boyd, 52, is said to be armed with a handgun, and is “known to frequent the area,” according to police.

Boyd was last known to be driving a white pickup, police said.

Police obtained a warrant that charges Boyd with rape and assault, according to Laura Guenin, police spokeswoman.

Boyd is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, according to Audrey Barnes, city spokeswoman.

Laurel detectives said that the woman was attacked at a hotel in the 7900 block of Braygreen Road on June 2.

Boyd, a former Laurel resident, has been charged several times before with burglary, second-degree assault and theft, according to court records.

Anyone with information about Boyd is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or leave an anonymous tip at LPDTips@laurel.md.us

