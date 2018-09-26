Jean Dean, who served on the City Council, dies

Jean Dean, who served one term on the Laurel City Council, died on Sunday at the Gilchrist Hospice Center in Columbia, Mayor Craig Moe announced Monday.

Dean, 69, who was elected to the council in 1998, worked to make the city “a better place to live, work and play,” according to a city of Laurel news release.

Moe, who served on council at the same time as Dean, reflected on their time together and said in a statement that Dean came to the meetings prepared and always asked questions to improve her knowledge of Laurel and to share information with community residents.

Serving with Dean was an honor, Moe said and he enjoyed her friendship and guidance, even after she left the council.

As an elected official, Dean worked alongside her brother, Marty Flemion, who is retiring on Sept. 28 as city administrator.

As a council member, Dean was part of the City of Laurel Tree Board, the Public Works Citizens Advisory Committee, the Citizens Advisory Committee for Persons with Disabilities and the Cable TV Citizens Advisory Committee. She was also an active participant in the Maryland Municipal League fall conferences and annual conventions and networked with the Prince George’s County Municipal Association.

All city of Laurel flags will be flown at half-mast until day of internment, Moe said.

