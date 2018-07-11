Corvettes to roar into town

City of Laurel residents can expect to see some fancy Corvettes riding around town on Friday, when the city hosts its first Corvette Parade.

More than 100 Corvettes from the Northeast corridor are expected to participate in the parade. The Corvettes are part of the Metro Vettes Corvettes Club.

Rayshun LaMarr, who recently finished in the top 10 on NBC’s television show “The Voice,” and Virginia Ali, co-founder of the iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C., will be the grand marshals for the parade.

“It’s a big deal” to have both Ali and LaMarr participate in the event, according to Audrey Barnes, city spokeswoman. LaMarr’s father is part of the Corvette club, Barnes said.

After a pre-cruise rally at Laurel High School, the parade begins at 10:45 a.m. with the Corvettes driving on Cherry Lane, 4th and Montgomery streets, before ending at Alice B. McCullough Field, where there will be live music and food trucks.

The Negro League Legends Hall of Fame is co-sponsoring the parade with the city as the first Community Partnership Day event.

The parade is just the beginning of events this weekend.

On Saturday, July 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Laurel’s Police Department will host “Skate with the Cops Block Party” at the basketball court in Emancipation Park at the corner of 8th Street and Laurel Avenue.

Free roller skate rentals will be available for participants. There will also be food trucks on site.

Officer James Bright, also known as “DJ Franchise,” will spin music at the event.

Laurel police spokeswoman Laura Guenin said the event is to “do some community building” between the residents and police.

Every Monday night in July, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Laurel Library host a free program as part of its free “Mondays in July Children Series,” On July 15, they will host a Touch a Truck event at Emancipation Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Children of all ages will be able to see and climb on the city’s tractors, trash trucks and police cars, according to Lindsey Baylor, the recreation program specialist.

“The Mondays in July Children Series” continues on July 23 with a wildlife adventures event and on July 30 with a scavenger hunt.

