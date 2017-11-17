Police make arrest in October robbery, attempted robbery in North Laurel

Howard County police have arrested a Laurel man in connection to a robbery and attempted robbery in October at two stores in the 9100 block of All Saints Road in North Laurel.

Nortel Clayton, 29, was charged with armed robbery, robbery, attempted robbery, theft, attempted theft and assault, according to police.

The first robbery occurred around 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 23 when Clayton allegedly approached a Dollar Plus employee at the counter, implied he had a weapon and stole cash from the register. Police said Clayton ran away and there were no injuries.

Five days later on Oct. 28, around 1:11 p.m., Clayton allegedly went to the Urban Market on All Saints Road, where he approached the store counter, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. When the employee refused and activated an alarm, Clayton ran away.

There were no injuries and nothing was stolen at Urban Market, police said.

No information was immediately available on an attorney for Clayton.