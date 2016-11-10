Our Savior uses food bank as outreach ministry in Laurel

To fight hunger, an ongoing battle in Laurel and the surrounding Prince George's County community, Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Laurel has adopted a new mission: Feeding God's people through its new Smiling Souls Food Bank, a partnership with the Capital Area Food Bank.

The congregation held its first food bank on Oct. 22, serving 30 families and dozens more individuals, according to the Rev. J. Orlando Flahn, assistant pastor of the church and executive director of the food bank. The next Smiling Souls Food Bank will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all food has been distributed.

Flahn said many church members lost their jobs in the aftermath of the recession.

"Families were really going through a tough time because of unemployment," Flahn said. "We reached out to the community, saw the needs and said, 'What can we do?' We went through the process and we found it was easy to partner with the Capital Area Food Bank."

The Washington, D.C.-based organization supplies local organizations, businesses and faith-based communities throughout Maryland, D.C. and northern Virginia with food donations, said Lavette Sims, head of partnerships for Capital Area Food Bank in Maryland.

Using their Hunger Heat Map, Sims said the food bank staff determines where the needs are, travel to these areas in need, known as "food deserts," and complete a capacity assessment to find out how much food is needed.

"Part of our partnerships are with faith-based organizations because they're typically the ones that have pantries," Sims said. "There are roughly 136 agencies that are in Prince George's County that are partner agencies. We have community centers that provide after-school meals [and] we have some other nonprofit organizations that are not faith-based but also distribute food to the community."

The ministry completed the partnership process with Capital Area Food Bank about eight months ago. A day or two before the Smiling Souls distribution, trucks from the organization deliver both fresh and nonperishable food donations to Our Savior.

Derrick Miliner, a vicar or pastor-in-training at Our Savior, said at the Oct. 22 food bank a group of 15 to 20 church members helped distribute canned goods as well as fresh products, ranging from bread and lettuce to apple juice and bottled water. The donations had been sorted by volunteers into 15 large containers, which were purchased by the church.

The food distribution began with a group prayer among the volunteers inside the church's multi-purpose room, followed by a welcoming of those in need.

"The atmosphere was very joyful. People were thanking us," Miliner said.

At the food bank, families and individuals walk around tables and "shop" for food supplies, Miliner said. Although the volunteers do not minister to the food bank patrons, Miliner said they provide each person with information on Our Savior Lutheran, to "share the love of God."

In addition to the new bi-weekly food bank, Miliner said the congregation also has a food pantry. Once every 30 days, the church will give families and individuals – some who are first-time visitors – a box of food from the pantry. If the pantry is empty, church volunteers will hand out gift card to a Weis or Giant grocery store. Others are also given a gas card to buy gasoline for their vehicles, he said.

"We see the need of the people who walk into the church," Miliner said. "They need help and they walk in at all times of the day. We're noticing the community around us is changing and they're hungry."

Throughout the Maryland-D.C.-northern Virginia region, Sims said roughly 700,000 people are suffering from hunger, with 540,000 people receiving food needs through Capital Area Food Bank's direct distribution program and 444 partner agencies.

Roughly 85 percent of the distributed food is donated to the organization from community-run food drives, she said, while local grocers donate food before it even reaches half of its designated shelf life.

"We really are only wanting to accept healthy, more nutritious food," Sims added, including products with higher fiber and lower sodium. "We have a program where 33 percent of the food going into the community is fresh produce. We also want to make sure we're helping people understand about expirations dates on food and that you're able to utilize some of the food for a longer time."

At Bethany Community Church in West Laurel, the church has a food bank that serves homeless and formerly homeless members and helps stock the Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services food bank.

While food donations increase around the holiday season, the Rev. Kevin McGee, pastor at Bethany Community Church, said he's also seen a high demand for donations in the summertime. The church holds a themed food drive every summer, "Hunger doesn't take a vacation."

"The food pantry tends to get lots of donations around the holidays, but not over the summer," McGee said. "The demand during the summer is actually quite high because a lot of the families that rely on subsidized breakfasts and lunches in schools don't have those in the summer."

A goal for many congregations is to keep the food donations coming year-round, Miliner said.

"Pastor Flahn and I both have a desire to simply feed the people," he said. "They will know that it's from Jesus Christ. We don't have to say it, but we will always tell them that it's only God that provides."

Our Savior Lutheran's senior pastor, the Rev. Peter DeMik, said the congregation is simply looking to make a difference in people's lives. Knowing the community is fed takes care of their physical needs, DeMik said, while also helping them seek the word of life to address spiritual needs.

"God has given us the call to serve the Laurel community here with the word of God," DeMik said. "Hopefully, Smiling Souls says that we care."

Smiling Souls Food Bank is held on designated dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel Bowie Road. For more information, contact 301-776-7670 or foodbank@oslclaurel.org.