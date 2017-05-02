Laurel High students show well in Chemathon

Two teams of chemistry students at Laurel High School found success in the University of Maryland's Chemathon competition over the weekend.

The annual event features advanced chemistry labs and competitions between Maryland and Washington, D.C., schools throughout the day. Laurel High School science teacher Hillary Gawne said Laurel High was the only Prince George's County school to participate this year. The school fielded a level one team of 10th-grade students and a level two team of IB/AP level students.

The Laurel High School students prepared for the competition at least twice a week since November, she said.

"I am so proud of the success of the Chemathon teams," Gawne said. "It is wonderful to see that all their hard work paid off. These are some incredible kids and watching them have fun, learn chemistry and achieve success in the competition was exciting for all of us."

Students from the level one team – Jalen Thomas, Sheila Yeboah, Funmi Dada, Narelle Hernandez, Ashley Pattammady and Jonathan Martin – competed against 21 teams, earning third place in Hydronium Hijinks and fourth place in both Weighing by Redox and Viscoelastic Bounce.

The level one team earned seventh place, overall.

Level two team participants – Dominique Domally, Mariama Jawara, Esther Iluyomade, Aishat Olokun, Ashley Montalvan and D'Angela Pierre – placed in four events, earning first place in Make My Fara[day]; second place in Traveling Electrons; third place in Chemysterie; and fourth place in Beat the Clock.

Out of 21 teams, the level two team earned sixth place, overall. Laurel also received the Sportsmanship Award.