Laurel Board of Trade to hold candidates forum

The Laurel Board of Trade will hold a forum for City Council candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road.

Elections will be held Nov. 7. Voters will choose chose one candidate for City Council at-large and two candidates each from Ward 1 and Ward 2. All voters may will cast a ballot for at-large but must vote within their own ward for other candidates.

Candidates for the at-large seat are Michael Leszcz and Jeffrey Mills. Ward 1 candidates are Carl DeWalt, Valerie Nicholas and H. Edward Ricks; and Ward 2 candidates are Thomas Matthews, Adrian Rousseau, Fred Smalls and Keith Sydnor.

The Board of Trade is collecting potential questions to be asked at the forum. Questions can be emailed in advance to LaurelBoardofTrade383@gmail.com, or provided to the moderator prior to the forum.

The forum will be broadcast on Laurel Cable TV FIOS channel 12 and Comcast channels 996 and 71.