Teens arrested in Laurel after shooting on parkway

Two teenagers were arrested in Laurel after a Wednesday morning shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway left a driver injured, U.S. Park Police announced.

The names of the males, who are 17 and 19-years-old and from Prince George’s County, were not released following their arrest last night, the police said.

Police said the victim was driving south on the parkway near Greenbelt when someone in a BMW fired a semiautomatic handgun at him, a bullet striking his leg. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Park Police said they are waiting for charges from the United States Attorney’s Office.

