School bus attendant arrested for assault

A Prince George’s County school bus attendant from Laurel was arrested Sunday and accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy who was riding to a special-needs school in Largo, according to Prince George's County police.

DeQuan Brooks, 22, of Laurel, was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault, according to court records. He has worked for the school system part time since 2014, school officials said.

Police said video surveillance from the bus shows Brooks sitting next to the first-grade student and grabbing and shoving him into several seats.

The child had bruises on his neck, according to police. County police advised the child’s parent to have him be seen by a doctor.

Police said that the incident occurred around 8:26 a.m. June 7. The bus was heading to the Foundation School in Largo, a private school for students with special needs, according to John White, a county school spokesman.

Bus transportation officials called police to report there was a disorderly student on the bus at 8:45 a.m. and there was no mention of assault at that time, according to county police.

Police responded — the bus stopped at Annapolis and Bell Station roads in Bowie — and were told by the three adults on the bus that a student attempted to throw Brook’s cellphone out a window. Police said they found no evidence to support the allegation.

There is always at least one bus attendant and a driver on each bus, White said. Additional bus aides are assigned to buses depending on how many students are on it. The bus had six students aboard Thursday

The county’s public school security office provided video from the bus to police on Friday evening and investigators took Brooks into custody a day later.

The school system is conducting its own investigation, White said.

Brooks is being held without bond at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, according to police. A defense lawyer was not listed in state online court records.

