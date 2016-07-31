Laurel boxer Thomas Williams Jr. optimistic after second professional defeat

If Thomas Williams Jr. were ever to live up to his nickname — if he were to become "Top Dog" of the 175-pound division — then he needed an opportunity like this.

The Laurel boxer stood across the ring from Adonis "Superman" Stevenson, the light heavyweight champion, the man who had taken out the previous champion in just 76 seconds, had beaten six more opponents since then, had won 27 times, scored knockouts in 22 of those victories and only lost once.

Williams was there in Quebec City to try to make it be twice.

For a moment last Friday, it looked as if he had no chance. Stevenson strafed Williams with counter left hands again and again in the first round and dropped him to the mat. But then Williams got up, battled back and was able to land shots of his own. Suddenly there was hope. He had power. If he could land, maybe that power could make a difference.

It wasn't to be.

Stevenson has heavy hands, too. A huge left in the fourth round put Williams down for the second time in the fight. He tried to beat the count, but this time he couldn't make it to his feet before the referee reached 10.

Laurel native Demond Nicholson, 23, is a professional prizefighter whose record is 17-1, with all but one of those victories coming by knockout. His latest triumph came Friday, April 1 in Washington, D.C., where he beat middleweight fighter Joshua Okine at the D.C. Armory. (Photos by Nabeel Ahmad/Premier Boxing) (Photos by Nabeel Ahmad/Premier Boxing)

"I feel like I was doing great," Williams said the next morning. "I was taking his shots pretty good. He just caught me with the one I didn't see."

Williams, 28, now is 20-2 with 14 knockouts. A Prince George’s County native who graduated from Bladensburg High, Williams’ now lives in Laurel and has trained at the Laurel Boys and Girls Club.

Also in Quebec City, Laurel middleweight prospect Demond Nicholson fought to a draw with the unbeaten Immanuwel Aleem. Nicholson is now 17-1-1 with 16 KOs.

This was a decisive loss for Williams, but it became a much more competitive and entertaining fight than it initially seemed it would be. And it was impressive that he was even there.

Two years ago, he had gone from a small city outside of the nation's capital of Washington, D.C. to a small town outside of the capital of Washington state. Williams was undefeated then, a rising prospect on the verge of becoming a contender.

He had a good test ahead of him: Gabriel Campillo, a former world titleholder whose experience and skills could give a decent measure of where Williams stood, but whose recent losses, two by knockout, indicated that he might not be as dangerous or difficult as he used to be. The winner would vault up the rankings toward a title shot. It was the main event of a broadcast on ESPN2 and would be good exposure for a young American fighter.

Williams started well. But things ended badly.

The first two rounds saw Williams outlanding Campillo. Then Campillo's leather began to find a home on Williams' face. A jab opened up a cut over Williams' left eye in the fourth round. It hadn't physically rattled Williams, but the blood helped unravel him. He began to move more and throw less. He pawed at his eye, wiping the blood away with his glove. And then the ringside physician, concerned that Williams' vision was dangerously compromised, stopped the fight before Round 6 could begin. Williams didn't argue.

"Anyone who watched it knows that I was winning the fight," Williams said recently. "I just got cut. Some things happened. Let's not talk like Campillo was beating me up. It's not like he beat me. I pretty much beat myself.

"I believe that the Campillo fight was a blessing in disguise," he said. "It definitely gave me the motivation and the will to just push harder."

Williams was able to say that in mid-2016, when he knew he had the Stevenson fight ahead of him. But over the past two years he was forced to rebuild to get back into contention. This past April, he won a two-round brawl over Edwin Rodriguez, picking up his third straight victory since the Campillo loss. It was a nationally televised fight that was enough to land Willams the fight with Stevenson.

He's nonetheless optimistic about his future now, despite suffering his second pro defeat.

A loss matters, but how much it matters and what it means depend on how it happened, and against whom. Williams went down, but he went down firing. He went down, but he went down against the champion, one of the two best 175-pound fighters in the world.

"It's cool," Williams said. "I will be back."