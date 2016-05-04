Laurel's new Parks and Recreation director ready for 'creative spark' in programs, facilities

Nearing her first month as Laurel's new Parks and Recreation director, Joanne Barr says the city department has hit the ground running in preparation for the busy spring and summer months.

Following former Director Mike Lhotsky's retirement in March, Mayor Craig Moe appointed Barr as the new director of the department, where she has worked for the past 17 years.

Her work with the city of Laurel began in 1989, when she became head of Parks and Recreation's programming division after her family moved to the area from Virginia. She formerly worked with the Fairfax County Park Authority.

"When I took over as the programmer, we had another transition to a new director, John Marshall, and I was actually able to move up under John as the assistant director position, which ultimately prepared me for the deputy director position," Barr said. "I have really been the individual to oversee the entire recreation component of the department."

Barr said her duties took her to every city facility, where she managed any program, activity and sport that were held.

After Lhotsky's appointment to director in 2002, Barr said the two worked hand-in-hand to provide the city with programs and parks. While Lhotsky handled the parks and facilities, Barr said she focused on the recreational side of things.

"I have a complete understanding of where Mike was going with the department," Barr said. "Having been here for so long, I've seen the direction that the administration has gone and we have a tremendous amount of support from the mayor and City Council."

The department's latest projects include the ongoing renovations to the basement of the Laurel Armory/Anderson and Murphy Community Center, Barr said, in an effort to incorporate "a more usable recreation space." Renovations will continue through the summer and are expected to be completed by fall.

A new playground has also been unveiled at Granville Gude Park, she added.

"We really want people to get out and enjoy the new playground if they haven't been over there to see it," Barr said. "And, we're anticipating that once the library is up and running, we're going to be getting [Emancipation Community Park] back again. There's a really innovative playground that has been put in over at that site and some other outdoor features."

As the days grow warmer and summer approaches, Barr said she's excited to start and open other well-known programs and facilities, including day camp, swimming pools and the park concert series.

"Those are all things that we're always working on," Barr said. "For me, personally, the opportunity to become more involved in the facility development and managing these projects really is a challenge and it's one that I looked forward to. I'm confident that we're going to move forward and do some really good things."