Laurel city begins establishment of new Arts Council

The city of Laurel has announced a call for nominations for arts advocates to serve on the newly formed Laurel Arts Council, intended to "jump start the interest in the arts in the city," according to City Council President Michael Leszcz.

The 11-member Arts Council was established by ordinance in April to "encourage and invest in the visual arts, performing arts and art education programs … to coordinate the display of art in public places throughout the city and to create a vibrant arts community that enriches the quality of life for the residents of Laurel."

Mayor Craig Moe will appoint two city residents from Ward 1 and Ward 2, two city residents at-large and five remaining at-large members (encouraged but not required to be city residents). Except for three of the at-large members who will serve two-year terms, the appointments will be for three years.

As part of the ordinance, the city will establish a Laurel Arts Council Fund to support the Arts Council.The council is considering awarding tax credits to residents who donate to the fund.

Ward 1 Councilman Ed Ricks said he is excited about an Arts Council project proposed by Parks and Recreation director Joanne Barr, in which Laurel High's Art Honor Society will revitalize two park benches by transforming them into functional art.

Barr said students are currently working on their concepts and designs for the benches, which were purchased by the Laurel Lions Club a few years ago. After they're approved by the department, the students will work on them over the summer at the high school.

"Once they're completed, we're going to find a home for them somewhere in the city," Barr said.

Leszcz said creating the Arts Council had been talked about for several months before Mayor Moe Craig presented the ordinance in April.

It is, Leszcz said, a "natural follow-up" from designating the Arts and Entertainment District — which spans most of the area between Route 1, Fetty Alley, Fourth Street and the Patuxent River — in 2011.

The Laurel Arts District Exploratory Committee began meeting regularly in 2012 at Venus Theatre on C Street.

In 2014, the newly formed Laurel Arts District Committee, an offshoot of the exploratory committee, began curating exhibits by local artists at restaurants and coffee shops on Main Street, creating a "silk road" for art lovers and artists alike.

Reformed as LA|DC, that entity continues to curate exhibits and market monthly meet-the-artist happy hours at Olive on Main and Sip at C Street Flats.

Laurel artist Paul Gush, who serves on the city's Environmental Affairs Committee and currently has his photography exhibited at More Than Java Cafe, said he would like to see a unified, broader arts community in his hometown. Gush said he is considering volunteering to serve on the council.

Clayton Cooper, an Old Town resident and treasurer of LA|DC, said having an arts council in Laurel is "going to be a fabulous experience. Every city, every community, every state needs to have an arts council; this is what brings people together."

For information on joining the Arts Council, contact the Mayor's Office at 301-725-5300, Ext. 2125 or laurelmayor@laurel.md.us.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Andrew Michaels contributed to this story.