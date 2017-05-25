Two armed men rob armored truck outside BB&T Bank in Laurel

Laurel police are searching for two armed men after an armored truck employee was robbed outside BB&T Bank Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Laurel.

Around 12:30 p.m., city officials said, two masked men, both wearing all black and carrying rifles, walked up to a Brinks employee as she was leaving the bank at 380 Main St. and took the empty money bag in her hands. The men then drove away in a black, four-door Dodge Avenger, with paper tags and tinted windows, traveling westbound toward Route 216.

Laurel police found the money bag, which was filled with other empty bags, at Seventh and Main streets. There was no cash in the money bag, city officials said.

City officials said FBI and special agents from Washington, D.C., and Takoma Park are investigating possible connections to other armored vehicle robberies that have occurred recently in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurel police at 301-498-8002 or email tips to zrexine@laurel.md.us.