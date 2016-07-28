Academy Ford owners keep dealership a family affair

This story is part of our Landmark Businesses series.

Mike Lynch loves rush hour traffic in South Laurel. That's because it gives Route 1 motorists a chance to eye the front line of cars for sale on the lot at Academy Ford.

Lynch, 48, is vice president of the 54-year-old dealership and the son of Academy Ford's owner and president, Tom Lynch Sr., 84.

"There was nothing out here but a truck stop across the street when we moved here," Lynch said. "Laurel is very attractive now, the work up and down Route 1 has been excellent."

In 1967, the population of Laurel was about to boom when Academy Ford relocated to 13401 Baltimore Ave. five years after Lynch's father and a family friend founded Academy Ford in Old Town.

Academy Ford started out a stone's throw from Laurel's Main Street shopping district, in a dealership known as Academy Garage under prior owners.

Today, the successful dealership that grew from humble beginnings employs 85 staff members. According to Lynch, Academy Ford has experienced very little employee turnover in 54 years.

"Our employees enjoy working for us," he said. "We take pride in that."

General Manager Tom Woods, who started his career as a service advisor at the dealership two decades ago, said he's always been treated like a member of the family.

"They've given me great opportunities; the doors opened and I guess I met the challenge," he said. "I feel pretty fortunate about that."

According to Woods, long-term customers have grown to expect "really excellent customer service" at Academy Ford. It starts at the top, he said, with "Mike and Mr. Lynch."

Bill Custis drives from Chesapeake Beach to buy and service his cars at the dealership. Custis currently owns a Ford F150, Explorer, Taurus and Thunderbird.

He said that Woods and the owners have gone above and beyond to satisfy him in sales and service during the 20 years he's been a customer.

'They treat you like you're a part of the family," Custis said. "In today's world, that means a lot."

"We always advertise being family-owned, but I've never been in a dealership that cares so much about its customers," said sales manager Malcolm Young, who lives right around the corner from the dealership. "Honesty and integrity is our logo."

Humble beginnings

In the early 1960s, Washington, D.C. resident Tom Lynch Sr. and Bob Bell (1933–2011) were young men working for the Ford Motor Co. as a wholesale distributor and management trainee, respectively.

Academy Garage was located at 117 Washington Blvd., where Tom Lynch Sr. had business dealings. When the owners suggested he buy their Ford franchise, Lynch and Bell raised $133,000 for the purchase and renamed the dealership Academy Ford in 1962.

"All of those who were fortunate enough to have known Bob [Bell] knew that he was a smart businessman, a wonderful father to his children, but most of all, the best friend anyone could ever ask for," Mike Lynch said.

According to Consumer Guide Automotive, Ford Fairline models introduced in 1962 cost $2,200 to 2,400. In 1964, Academy Ford advertised a 1963 Galaxie 500 sports coupe for $2,295 and a 1964 convertible for $2,349, with $149 down.

Lynch said that Galaxies, Falcons and Thunderbirds were the hot sellers until the 1964 Mustang "came around" a few years before he was born. His dad's dealership, he said, was the first in the area to sell Mustangs.

A few years before the construction of Interstate 95 was completed in 1971, Tom Lynch commissioned Souder Builders, of Clarksville, to build a new dealership on land he had purchased along the route that connected Baltimore to Washington, D.C.

Twelve years after Academy Ford moved to its current location in 1967, the partners bought Schulte Ford in Glen Burnie. They split amicably a few years later; in 1982, Bell took over the Glen Burnie dealership and Tom Lynch took full ownership of Academy Ford.

In 1997, Academy Ford's 30-year-old facility along Route 1 underwent renovation. Today, Mike Lynch, who started working there when he was 18, said his office sits on the spot where a drive bay used to be.

One of seven children, Tom Lynch grew up in Washington, D.C. attending a boys Catholic college preparatory high school and enrolled at Georgetown University in 1949.

After serving in the Marines from 1950–54 during the Korean War, Lynch resumed his collegiate studies and graduated from Georgetown in 1957.

Lynch was 26 years old when he married Mary Hayes the following year. The couple would raise six children: Caryn, Tom Jr., Katy, Mary, Mike and Ann. Their family took root in Laurel when Tom and Mary Lynch moved to Scaggsville to be close to Tom's dealership. Mary Lynch died in March; she was 80.

Mike Lynch said his parents moved into their home the day President Kennedy was buried.

Some of the good times Lynch recalls growing up at Academy Ford happened while he and his siblings served free hot dogs and drinks at Mustang shows at Academy Ford during the 1980s.

He said Ron Bortnick and John Cooper, who were staff members, organized the popular events for seven or eight years running. The 1966 and 1967 Mustang Shelby GT350s were his favorite cars, and it was there he said his love for the automotive industry sparked.

"We had a blast," Lynch said. "Anytime we could be a part of the dealership, it was great."

Lynch collects old cars and owns a 1967 Mustang Fastback. He regularly attends the Sunday morning car show at Burtonsville Town Square known affectionately as "The Church of the Holy Donut."

A major snowstorm in the mid-1990s also stands out in Lynch's memory. He and four staff members who managed to make it in were clearing snow from the lot, he said, when a landscape company came in and bought the three plows the dealership had in stock on the spot.

"Between the five of us, we delivered the three trucks," he said.

Today, Lynch lives within a mile of his father's home near Rocky Gorge Reservoir. The only second-generation family member presently following in his father's footsteps, he said his older brother, Tom Lynch Jr., 55, left the dealership in 2005 after 20 years to pursue a passion for photography that he inherited from their mother. Tom Lynch Jr. lives in Laurel and owns Tom Lynch Photography. His son, Ryan, 19, works at Academy Ford during the summer.

In 2012, Academy Ford celebrated its golden anniversary with fanfare on Baltimore Avenue. Honoring employees with up to 50 years of service, Mike Lynch vocalized his father's business philosophy in a speech, writing: "My dad has always said to me, 'People make you successful; they are your most important asset."