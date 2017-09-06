City of Laurel to host Interfaith Service to remember 9/11 victims

Laurel city officials and several faith-based communities will come together on Sunday, Sept. 10 to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

The interfaith service will feature Laurel Mayor Craig Moe and members of the City Council, with representatives from First United Methodist Church of Laurel, Oseh Shalom, Islamic Community Center of Laurel, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 60.

The outdoor event will begin Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Laurel Municipal Center Memorial Garden, 8103 Sandy Spring Road.