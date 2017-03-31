Suffragettes exasperate smug men at Venus Theatre

"Women are too illogical."

"Women have too much power as it is."

"Some day a man will come along and you'll fall in love and get married and have children. Then, you'll see things quite differently."

Thus do disdainful Edwardian-era men scold the vote-demanding women in their lives.

But the women will have the last word and the last laugh.

So it unfolds on stage at Laurel's Venus Theatre in its latest presentation, "Selections from the Methuen Drama Books of Suffrage Plays," edited by Naomi Paxton, a collection of six sharp playlets in which British drawing rooms become the setting for verbal fencing matches between suffragettes and the men (and women) who consider them troublemakers.

In England, some women won the right to vote in 1918 and universal suffrage for British women came in 1928. The production notes point out that Britain had more than 400 female playwrights writing for the stage between 1900 and 1920. The plays presented are a sampling of those plays created for the Actresses' Franchise League during that era.

"They are unapologetic propaganda pieces, written with passion and inspired by frustration," according to the introduction to the published anthology.

A cast of eight women (some playing men) employ creditable British accents in conveying the drama and humor in the political discord rife in Edwardian households.

In the opening plays, an anti-suffragette woman makes a self-defeating speech, an elderly woman recalls the impact of her first exposure to suffragette arguments and an upper-class woman suffragette excitedly plans a meeting while oblivious to the scrubwoman on her knees cleaning the floor.

In the fourth play, "Tradition," written by a man, George Middleton, a young actress and suffragette returns home to face the disapproval of her hidebound father. The father insists women require the protection of men.

"Why do men always want to protect women?" asks the daughter.

"Because we know the world," her father intones gravely.

In the fifth play, "Lady Geraldine's Speech," two women share a "sacred bond" of friendship since childhood, but one is now a suffragette and the other an anti-suffragette. The anti-suffragette asks her friend, a writer, to prepare her a speech declaring that women have so much power outside of politics they do not need to vote. Needless to say, debate ensues.

The final performance, "How the Vote was Won" by Cecily Hamilton, depicts a male head of household, worried that women are "too hysterical," beset by the suffragette women in his life who all seem to want to move into his house.

"Women all over London are disgracing their sex," he fumes as the women titter.

He ends up cowering under a table.

The subtext to these plays is an implicit value system that has long since been discredited. But a modern audience given to self-congratulation over how far we have come may find the plays contain some uncomfortable truths that still apply today.

The Venus also has put a contemporary spin on the production by interspersing bits taken from the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. The actresses wear pink knit hats and dance across the stage chanting "This is what democracy looks like!" to set the tone for the plays.

Audience members in the 30 available seats are invited to vote on what they want to do after the conclusion — slip away quietly, join in singing "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" or join in an '80s dance party.

A Sunday matinee audience opted for the final choice and joined the cast gyrating to Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" on stage under the spotlights before calling it a day.

It's a classic immersive experience from the high-spirited Venus gang.

The show is directed by Venus founder Deborah Randall and features actors Jean H. Miller, Allison Frisch, Christine Jacobs, Erin Hanratty, Emily Sucher and Randall. along with Myrrh Cauthen and Lydia Howard.

If you go: Performances continue until April 9 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $40, or $20 for members. Call 202-236-4078 or go to venustheatre.org. The theater is at 21 C St. in Laurel.